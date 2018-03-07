Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
February Opensource.com highlights and top 10
We announced the yearbook, celebrated two decades of open source, and more last month.
In February, we announced the release of the 2017 Open Source Yearbook. We also celebrated 20 years of open source with an article by Christine Peterson, the person who coined the term "open source software."
Opensource.com brought in 704,561 unique visitors who generated 1,108,952 page views in February, an increase of 71,741 page views and 59,573 unique visitors year over year, and setting an all-time record of 39,605 average page views per day. We published 78 articles last month, and welcomed 18 new authors.
Top 10 articles published in February
- How I coined the term 'open source' by Christine Peterson
- Top 7 open source project management tools for agile teams by Opensource.com
- Block ads on your network with Raspberry Pi and pi-hole by Ben Nuttall
- Power(Shell) to the people by Yev Bronshteyn
- Top 11 vi tips and tricks by Archit Modi
- How Linux became my job by Phil Estes
- 8 open source drone projects by Jason Baker
- 3 command-line tools for feigning productivity by Jason Baker
- MX Linux 17: An upgraded distro made for beginners by Sam Bocetta
- Getting to Done' on the Linux command line by Kevin Sonney
