What is your favorite Linux distribution?

About the author

Opensource.com - Opensource.com publishes stories about creating, adopting, and sharing open source solutions. Follow us on Twitter @opensourceway.
» More about me

What is your favorite Linux distribution?

Posted 17 Jan 2017 Opensource.com (Red Hat)Feed
Linux penguins
Image by : 

opensource.com

Of all the many questions you might ask an open source enthusiast, none may evoke quite the passionate response as asking which distribution they prefer.

People choose a distribution for many reasons, from look and feel to stability, from speed to how it runs on older machines, from the pace of updates to simply which offers the packages they need. Whatever the reason, with so many distributions available, asking which one you use can be seen as a proxy for asking how you choose to interact with your computer.

And even if you've been a die-hard fan of a particular distribution, it doesn't mean your preferences can't change over time. Trying out new distros can bring new perspectives and experiences, and makes it easier for you to make informed recommendations as you help friends, family, and colleagues make the switch to Linux.

So as we do every year, we'd like to take this opportunity to ask you what your favorite Linux distribution is, and why? In order to keep it to a manageable number of choices in our poll, we've limited it to the top ten distributions according to DistroWatch over the past 12 months. The list is far from scientific—it biases towards users of desktop distributions sitting behind unique IP addresses who take the time to visit and be counted—but it's a starting point.

If your favorite distribution isn't on this list, let us know what it is in the comments. And regardless of what distribution you've chosen as your favorite, the important thing is to let us know why you love it. So head on down to the comments and sing the praises of your favorite distros, and remember, keep it civil.

4948 reads

Tags

Linux,
poll

41 Comments

Bob64537
Bob64537 on 17 Jan 2017
Kubuntu for sure.
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
TheLive1
TheLive1 on 17 Jan 2017
Other.. Slackware
Vote up!
2
Vote down!
0
Sortova
Tarus Balog on 17 Jan 2017
I don't think it is possible to answer the question as asked, because you didn't provide a use case. I use different distros based upon this task at hand. For example, I use Linux Mint on the desktop, but I use either Debian or CentOS on servers (Debian for remote bare metal installs and CentOS for virtualized and local installs). For my new router I use OpenWRT (although I used to use Tomato by Shibby) and for my DVR I use OpenELEC.
Vote up!
1
Vote down!
0
Venmo
Venmo on 17 Jan 2017
The question is valid. What distro is your favorite? If you don't have the courage to answer that then that's on you, not on the question.
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
Robert McConnell
Robert McConnell on 17 Jan 2017
Soft Landing Systems was the first distribution I used seriously (1992-93). After they folded their tent, I switched to Slackware and have found no reason to move anywhere else. I can't afford to buy the latest hardware every other year and, so far, using recycled computers has not caused any significant issues as long as I maintain decent backups. I am not happy with some of the upgrade policies at SlackBuilds dot org, but can live with them for now. The one box that isn't Slack is my firewall to Roadrunner, which is running FreeBSD. At work, before I retired (Spring, 2013), we used Red Hat, then CentOS for both development and production servers. But I was never comfortable with their overly complex build system, even before Jenkins was added. Fortunately there were other developers that knew how to manage that side of the process, so I could just focus on the applications and test suites.
Vote up!
2
Vote down!
0
Greg P
Greg Pittman on 17 Jan 2017
This fits in with the common desire to declare a "winner". About all the winner gets is claiming rights to being the winner. Why not have a survey that just asks, "what are the problems you have with the distribution that you most use?" This might lead to more useful outcomes than pinning a badge on someone.
Vote up!
1
Vote down!
-2
Singleflow
Singleflow on 17 Jan 2017
Not sure why anyone would vote you down. You made a solid point.
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
bmaynard
BJ Maynard on 17 Jan 2017
Although there are a lot of distros to choose from, I voted for Mint. I do use other Linux OS versions but for me, Mint has been great. Are there others out there; well yeah, but its about personal choice. The list was used from DistroWatch, which counts the downloads of each. People need to realize that yes there are others but according to DistroWatch these are the top 10. If you voted for one of the top 10, great. If the one you use isn't list in the top 10 per DistroWatch, then put it in the other and tell the rest of us what you use. I use Mint because of the DE. It is based on Ubuntu but I cant stand Unity. Can I change Ubuntu DE....yeah but I don't want to change what is default sometimes. It is all about personal taste. I want to learn about other distros other than the top 10 that are based off of DistroWatch. That is one reason why I come here. There are many that use Arch or Slackware....the list goes on. Just because you voted or use the top 10 downloaded distros doesn't mean you don't want to hear from others about their experience in other distros. Give the survey a chance guys.....might learn something of why others choose to use certain distros.
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
sethkenlon
Seth Kenlon on 17 Jan 2017
Other: http://slackware.com
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
Fortunati
Fortunati on 17 Jan 2017
Solus
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
Lee Thompson
Lee Thompson on 17 Jan 2017
Peppermint OS7. It doesn't get the respect it deserves.
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
Jim Bowering
Jim Bowering on 17 Jan 2017
I'm a little surprised that "Other" isn't higher. It's right in the middle, though. My "Other" is MX Linux, a medium weight distro that's climbing up the Distrowatch chart. I like that it's well polished, easy to install and use, and has a forum where the developers are directly involved. I also appreciate being able to use the forum without feeling as if I'm shouting into a gale force wind. Replies are quick and focused. I feel as if I'm personally involved with MX's evolution, and I like that. rjb
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
dknestaut
dknestaut on 17 Jan 2017
It's not the only distro I use, but Ubuntu is my favorite: -It takes very little time to set up. -It requires very little tweaking before I can comfortably use it. -It works with all my hardware right out of the box -It is compatible with the widest variety of software I use (almost everything has a deb package). -A large support community. -Innovative design. I like the HUD. A lot. Unity works well for my usage demands. In a nutshell, Ubuntu is just the easiest OS for someone like me who uses it in a small business environment. It's stability, design, and support works best for me.
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
Beefoire
Beefoire on 17 Jan 2017
Arch Linux: because of the documentation and the AUR. I'd also recommend an Arch derivative such as Antergos for those who don't fancy the admittedly daunting install process. Once it's up and running it's as easy as any other OS and usually more taylored to the person using it.
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
Murmosh
Murmosh on 17 Jan 2017
CoreOS
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
Andy
Andy on 17 Jan 2017
I love Linux mint and black lab and I do a lot of distribution hopping,if Linux was compatible with iTunes I wouldn't have a windows computer at all
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
Teddy Mutombo
Teddy Mutombo on 17 Jan 2017
SOLUS OS
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
Gentoo_User
Gentoo_User on 17 Jan 2017
Gentoo still rocks my world more than any other distribution.
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
Lemoh
Lemoh on 17 Jan 2017
Solus because it has the best out of the box experience. Also probably one of the fastest distros and the packaging tooling and process is really great. And because it tries to be not "just another distro" and doing things in different ways than it has been done before. But only on position 20 for the last 12 Months, but position 6 for the last month
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
Sergey Zhemoitel
Sergey Zhemoitel on 17 Jan 2017
ROSA Linux https://www.rosalinux.ru/
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
morleman
morleman on 17 Jan 2017
I perfer the new Netrunner based on Debian. Maui is nice if you're looking for a sleek Neon KDE distro. Lastly, then there are others like Kali, Viperr, Korora, Ubuntu Studio I have on dev boxs for play. Thats the fun of Linux ... I love them all:)!!
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
Federico
Federico on 17 Jan 2017
Netrunner 17.01
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
William Floyd
William Floyd on 17 Jan 2017
Other: Solus
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
George1
George1 on 17 Jan 2017
Ubuntu and Linux from Scratch.I usually use LFS for developments and Ubuntu for personal use
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
Rob Schlüter
Rob Schlüter on 17 Jan 2017
There is no favorite, everytime I've tried Linux I end up spending way too much time having to do sysadmin stuff. I would like a simpler system with a single that can access to the full system, and complete GUI for everything, so there never would be a need for starting up a command line.
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
-1
stOneskull
stOneskull on 17 Jan 2017
MX Linux is my favorite distro. Tired of ubuntu bloat and spyware, I moved to Debian. MX takes debian and adds some great tweaks without bloating. Some of the tweaks such as for browsers makes it even more efficient. To run Mint xfce on an old 32bit laptop I have, it needs 2gig RAM and even then it's sluggish. With MX Linux on the same laptop with 1gig RAM it runs better than mint with 2gig.
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
RC
RC on 17 Jan 2017
On my dual boot laptop, I use Windows 10 (secondary boot oder) and Fedora (pimary boot order). I like Fedora because it seems to be very proofessional and complete in its appearance and performance. I use Windows Office running with the help of WINE with absolutely no problems. For my older, very low spec laptops, I either use Damn Small Linux, or Puppy Linux, depending on which one the individual laptop likes better. I use Windows 10 as a last resort for some very specific software, and that is not that often, which is why it is the secondary boot option on my laptop. My desktop machines (all 3 of them) are various Apple machines running OSX.
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
gvnmcknz
gvnmcknz on 17 Jan 2017
Xubuntu Lighter but not too light
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
Crixus
Crixus on 17 Jan 2017
Other: Solus
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
Tania
Tania on 17 Jan 2017
Ubuntu MATE!!!!
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
mueddib
mueddib on 17 Jan 2017
Why not exist to Gentoo and Slackware?
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
Kenny D
Kenny D on 17 Jan 2017
KDE Neon as other
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
Châu
Châu on 17 Jan 2017
Slacko/Puppy Linux, small and portable, and works!
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
Adderbox76
Adderbox76 on 17 Jan 2017
KDE Neon
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
BC
BC on 17 Jan 2017
I use Ubuntu specifically Mate. Simple to setup & customize. Works out of the box. For server CentOS. For pen testing and such Debian testing.
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
chipmunkbooigge
Alvin Williamson on 17 Jan 2017
I distro hop occasionally...but always go back to Arch Linux
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
Ramachandran
Ramachandran on 17 Jan 2017
Puppy Linux and Quirky Linux
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
Jagdpanther
Jagdpanther on 17 Jan 2017
I still am an avid fan of Gentoo.
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
Branden
Branden on 17 Jan 2017
Antergos
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
Erik
Erik on 18 Jan 2017
My favourite is RosaLinux, although on one computer I love having Mageia, since I loved Mandrake/Mandriva for years. Erik
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
MartyMonroe
MartyMonroe on 18 Jan 2017
I found the question almost impossible to answer. My favourite distro was Redhat 7.1 (which is what I voted for), but I don't use it any longer. I used to like Fedora but I went off it around version 9, which is about when KDE3.5 stopped being available. It was the same story with Mandriva, which I moved to after Fedora 9. Now I'm running OpenSuse and I'll be moving on again, most likely to PCLinuxOs.
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0

Comment now

Login or Register to earn points for your comments.
By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.

About the author

Opensource.com - Opensource.com publishes stories about creating, adopting, and sharing open source solutions. Follow us on Twitter @opensourceway.
» More about me