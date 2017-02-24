Which programming language is best for beginners?

Which is the best programming language for beginners?

Posted 24 Feb 2017 Opensource.com (Red Hat)Feed
Which is the best programming language for beginners?
What is the best language for a budding programmer to get their start with? There are probably as many opinions about which language is best for beginners as there are languages to choose from. And the options change all of the time. When we asked this question two years ago, Python came out on top as the clear winner. But is it still the best choice today?

Obviously we can't list all of the many, many choices available. So pick from the list, or let us know if we missed the one you'd recommend. 

In addition to letting us know which language you'd recommend to an aspiring software developer in your life, let us know why you recommend what you do. Is it because the language has a simple and logical syntax? Are there a large number of resources available to newcomers? Perhaps there's just an especially low barrier to entry of writing your first application? Or perhaps it's because it's language will a lot of practical users?

Whatever your reasoning, let us know in the comments below.

Do you have suggestions for how to start programming? We're looking for articles for an upcoming series, so send your article idea (along with a brief outline) to open@opensource.com. Tell us your tricks for getting started, why your community is most welcoming to new programmers, how to pick a first programming language or open source project to join, share a how-to, walk readers through a handy script you wrote, or round up your favorite online resources for new programmers.

Programming,
Getting started

nixcraft
nixCraft on 24 Feb 2017
No doubt Python is the best for new users.
dragonbite
Drew Kwashnak on 24 Feb 2017
I've always wondered if Python is good for starters or not. I went the whole VB route and when I went to Linux I found VB did not carry over so well. Meanwhile my PHP & JavaScript moves around the C-based languages so it was easier to migrate. Is Python it's own silo, and is that significant? I see more and more Python being referenced, but I also remember VB being a popular language (even MS is putting it second to C#).
Saurabh Hooda
Saurabh Hooda on 24 Feb 2017
Looking forward to the results! Whatever is your programming language, https://hackr.io has the best online programming courses and tutorials for you.
Michael Gebetsroither
Michael Gebetsroither on 24 Feb 2017
I'd say golang. Because the language is small and even programs from beginners can be used in production easily. https://golang.org/
Koisell
Koisell on 24 Feb 2017
Pascal ;) (no joking). I must admit I thought that was a retarded idea (nobody use it in IT) but it's easier than C, closer from machine than in Python and you don't have to explain concepts like OOP (Java) or functional (Haskell). For a complete beginner this is a good language. Of course after a short while, going to a "true" language is better. Warning: I speak to learn programming for future IT workers. For programming enthusiast or learning programming in another formation: Python is for me a better choice.
Peter Froehlich
Peter Froehlich on 24 Feb 2017
Agree on Pascal. Or Oberon. Or if it really has to be "industry relevant" Go. I would have said Python a few years ago, alas after teaching it to beginners a few times I have to say that the lack of static checking is deadly. Maybe once mypy is really ready?
Himanshu ks
Himanshu ks on 24 Feb 2017
QBASIC
Nick
Nick on 24 Feb 2017
Go - it's simple, fast and very productive
barrymundo
barrymundo on 24 Feb 2017
C and C++ should be separated into different options.
Craig
Craig on 24 Feb 2017
I used to think Pascal, as it was designed for learning. But after spending decades coding in it (from Turbo Pascal, through to recent versions of Delphi) I no longer think so. Python is good, but I think the semantics and idioms of Ruby are similar, but more forgiving. Most importantly, the Ruby community is very welcoming and diversity friendly. More so than any other language I've been involved in since the late 80s. Community run events like Rails Girls and Black Girls Code make it very easy for people to get involved.
shawnhcorey
Shawn H Corey on 24 Feb 2017
Dartmouth BASIC. The simple things are best for teaching the rudimentary aspects of a subject.
Greg P
Greg Pittman on 24 Feb 2017
Long ago, I started programming with Fortran, because that's basically what I was required to use. Later, when PCs came around, I found I could understand BASIC pretty easily since in many ways it was similar to Fortran, and included a number of string operations which Fortran was lacking. Still, there came a time when that wasn't enough, so I learned Perl. Perl is a tightly-structured language, though very powerful. The tight structure can be annoying, but in some ways helps with debugging. Somehow I found the transition to Python not so hard, and in some ways Python seems a little more forgiving. Whatever language one uses, it's highly advisable to use an editor with syntactical highlighting, which means that in many cases you can catch errors as you type. I've fiddled a bit with C and C++, but these take a real commitment to really get into. I find that PHP is structured a lot like Perl, but has a number of handy commands for web pages. Shell scripting is also worth looking at, since you can begin with some single-line commands, then work your way up to an actual shell script. I didn't vote here because I have a distrust in the outcome, as far as any useful meaning. I think the best approach for some newbie is to sift around from some good references and tutorials. I also think it's time to take "Hello, world" out behind the shed and bury it -- its utility died a long time ago. (there also ought to be a moratorium on foo and bar.)
oswaldo
Oswaldo Dantas on 24 Feb 2017
In my opinion, any general purpose language at the top 50 in TIOBE index or similar. I believe It basically depends on 2 factors: objectives and instructions source. I've seen professionals hate some language and others love the same and in a deeper talk I notice it is common that there is great influence of perception at the time of learning regarding one's objectives, professional or academic, and the quality of the source. So I believe that the result of a question like the proposed is more like a popularity contest in this particular community as I wouldn't expect that a hater of language xyz would think clearly and actually select that one based on some scientific criteria. Maybe would be better to ask something more specific like "which is the best language for beginners to start working ASAP in country X"
ghaff
Gordon Haff on 24 Feb 2017
I'd probably go with Python if for no other reason than it seems to be more or less the default learning language these days. This means that there are a lot of resources (including MOOCs at various levels) that introduce programming using Python.
