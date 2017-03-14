Do you own a Raspberry Pi?

Happy Pi Day!

3.14, or Pi, is a mathematical constant celebrated every March 14 by people around the world. Pie makers make special baked goods. Mathematicians rejoice! And at Opensource.com, we celebrate with a series of articles on the Raspberry Pi, a credit card-sized computer originally designed for education and inspired by the 1981 BBC Micro. Learn more about the Raspberry Pi on our resource page.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation recently released the $10 Pi Zero Wireless. And we have a lot of readers digging our article on how to build a Raspberry Pi home dashboard. As you can imagine, one million-dy billion-dy projects are made with a Raspberry Pi, and we've covered a portion of them.

What have you made with your Raspberry Pi? Or what do you want to make but haven't yet? Come on! Get up from your desk, plug something in, connect the thing to the other thing, and make X do Y!