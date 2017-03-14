Which IDE do you prefer?

Jason Baker - Jason is passionate about using technology to make the world more open, from software development to bringing sunlight to local governments. Linux desktop enthusiast. Map/geospatial nerd. Raspberry Pi tinkerer. Data analysis and visualization geek. Occasional coder. Cloud nativist. Follow him on Twitter.
Happy IDEs of March: Which code editor do you prefer?

HTML code
Image by : 

Jason Baker for Opensource.com. 

Welcome to the Ides of March, or as we'd like to call it, the IDEs of March. To celebrate, we're asking our readers to let us know which code editing tool they prefer, whether a full-fledged integrated development environment or a simple text editor. Fortunately, there are tons of open source options out there for you to choose from. Which one is your favorite?

Where does the line between an advanced text editor and an IDE actually fall? There are probably as many opinions about that as there are editors to choose from. Most IDEs come with syntax highlighting, autocompletion, a tree view of all of the files in the project, an integrated debugger, built-in support for version control, etc. But many of these tools are available as plugins to your favorite text editor as well.

Whatever tool you choose to use, we'd like to know. Tell us what editor you prefer for writing code, and why this choice is the one you made.

Haven't picked out the perfect IDE for you? We can help.

Programming

mariano
mariano on 15 Mar 2017
I prefer eric. Python Ide
Kel
Kel on 15 Mar 2017
Intellij
VadimT
Vadim Toptunov on 15 Mar 2017
For Python I usually use PyCharm, for Java - Sublime Text 3 and sometimes Intellij IDEA.
schuetz
schuetz on 15 Mar 2017
Qt Creator for C++ and QML
wavesailor
JJ on 15 Mar 2017
Sublime
artodeto
artodeto on 15 Mar 2017
To bad it is not open source, but the people of JetBrains are doing a great job delivering IDE's for my daily routine. For small stuff or "things on the server", I always choose the center of eVIl :-D.
marc doutreloux
marc doutreloux on 15 Mar 2017
I use pycharm as ide (jetbrains)
SB
SB on 15 Mar 2017
jetbrains idea
:q
:q on 15 Mar 2017
Vim!
JeremyW
JeremyW on 15 Mar 2017
Komodo
Scottyboy​
Scottyboy​ on 15 Mar 2017
How did IntelliJ not make it on this list?
ki4iun
ki4iun on 15 Mar 2017
IntelliJ IDEA
