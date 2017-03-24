Which shell do you prefer in your Linux terminal?

About the author

Jason Baker - Jason is passionate about using technology to make the world more open, from software development to bringing sunlight to local governments. Linux desktop enthusiast. Map/geospatial nerd. Raspberry Pi tinkerer. Data analysis and visualization geek. Occasional coder. Cloud nativist. Follow him on Twitter.
» More about me

Which Linux command shell do you prefer?

Posted 24 Mar 2017 Jason Baker (Red Hat)Feed
Shell bracket
Image by : 

opensource.com

Which command shell do you prefer?

When we asked this question a year ago as a part of our article on open source shell options, over six thousand of you responded, and Bash was the overwhelming winner that time around. But preferences change over time, and we thought it was high time to ask again. Which shell do you use, and why?

Personally, I default to Zsh on any machine I spend long enough using to warrant doing some customization. It's nothing again Bash; I use bash all the time on remote systems, and I'd hazard a guess that pretty much every shell script I have saved invokes bash to run it. But the first time someone showed me Oh My Zsh and how I could instantly make my terminal easier to use and, well, more awesome, I was hooked. Yes, similar projects have developed for other shells (like Bash-it), but the large community and huge number of themes and plugins for Oh My Zsh sold me.

But you don't have to take my word for it. Go out there, try a couple of shell options, and report back: Which shell is your favorite, and why do you prefer it?

798 reads

2 Comments

moingshaikh
Moin Shaikh on 24 Mar 2017
With bash being a clear winner yet again; it looks like people's preference is still same (myself included) ;)
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0
drajt
Adam on 24 Mar 2017
Given that bash is the default for most distributions, and it takes effort to learn a new one, I would be surprised if it is ever going to be anything other than the default shell. It's not a comment about other shells, more an observation on human behaviour.
Vote up!
0
Vote down!
0

Comment now

Login or Register to earn points for your comments.
By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.

About the author

Jason Baker - Jason is passionate about using technology to make the world more open, from software development to bringing sunlight to local governments. Linux desktop enthusiast. Map/geospatial nerd. Raspberry Pi tinkerer. Data analysis and visualization geek. Occasional coder. Cloud nativist. Follow him on Twitter.
» More about me