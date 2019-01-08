Weekly top 10: Kubernetes for data scientists, Linux philosophy, troubleshooting hardware problems, Python, and more

Kubernetes for data scientists, Linux philosophy, troubleshooting hardware problems, Python, and more

We round up the most popular articles from the past week.

08 Jan 2019 Rikki Endsley (Red Hat) Feed
Image credits : 

NASA on The Commons. Modified by Rikki Endsley. CC BY-SA 4.0

x

An article inspired by a KubeCon North America 2018 conference talk was our biggest hit last week. Read on to see our round up of top 10 articles.

Would you like to get started writing for Opensource.com in the new year? It's easy. Drop us a note with your article idea and outline:  open@opensource.com.

Stay up on what's going on with Opensource.com by subscribing to our highlights newsletter.

Top 10 from last week:

metrics and data shown on a computer screen

Why data scientists love Kubernetes

Kubernetes' features that streamline the software development workflow also support the data...

Is the Linux philosophy still relevant in 2019?

Take our poll and share your opinion on whether the Linux philosophy still holds sway today.
fireworks

5 open source resolutions for 2019

Here are a few ways to improve the world during our next trip around the sun.

Troubleshooting hardware problems in Linux

Learn what's causing your Linux hardware to malfunction so you can get it back up and running...

Resolve to make Python your friend in 2019

It's been a watershed year for the Python programming language. Catch up on the top stories about...
Data stack in blue

5 things you didn't know about Istio

Learn how Istio helps address microservices challenges, in this talk from All Things Open 2018.
Learning to program

Plans to learn a new tech skill in 2019? What you need to know

Go on a tour of the current state of online technology education.
Screenshot of the cockpit of the virtual game Flightgear

Take to the virtual skies with FlightGear

Dreaming of piloting a plane? Try open source flight simulator FlightGear.

How to use Magit to manage Git projects

Emacs' Magit extension makes it easy to get started with Git version control.
People work on a computer server

Hot sysadmin reads for the new year

Don't get burned: 12 must-read articles for sysadmins.

