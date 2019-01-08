Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
Weekly top 10: Kubernetes for data scientists, Linux philosophy, troubleshooting hardware problems, Python, and more
Kubernetes for data scientists, Linux philosophy, troubleshooting hardware problems, Python, and more
We round up the most popular articles from the past week.
Get the newsletter
An article inspired by a KubeCon North America 2018 conference talk was our biggest hit last week. Read on to see our round up of top 10 articles.
Would you like to get started writing for Opensource.com in the new year? It's easy. Drop us a note with your article idea and outline: open@opensource.com.
Stay up on what's going on with Opensource.com by subscribing to our highlights newsletter.
Comment now