Automating Helm deployments with Bash

Some of our applications are hosted in a Kubernetes cluster, and we use GitLab Continuous Integration (CI) to automate deployments and Helm 2 to deploy our applications. Helm charts enable the storage of templates of Kubernetes object YAML files with variables that can be programmatically set from command-line arguments passed when the chart is used during deployments. This allows us to store critical secrets in GitLab-protected environment variables or in Hashicorp Vault and use them within the CI deployment job.

Our deployment job uses a Bash script to run the deployment process. This Bash script presents a number of features that are valuable for use within a CI/CD environment:

It facilitates use outside of the CI/CD environment. GitLab CI and other CI systems store job steps as lines of executable shell code in a "script" section of a CI text file (.gitlab-ci.yml, for example). While this is useful to ensure basic executable steps can be stored without external dependencies, it prevents developers from using the same code in testing or manual deployment scenarios. In addition, many advanced features of the Bash system cannot be easily used in these script sections. It facilitates unit testing of important deployment processes. None of the CI systems provide a way of testing whether deployment logic performs as expected. Carefully constructed Bash scripts can be unit tested with BATS. It facilitates reuse of individual functions within the script. The last section uses a guard clause, if [[ "${BASH_SOURCE[0]}" == "${0}" ]], which prevents the run_main function from being called when the script is not being executed. This allows the script to be sourced, which then allows users to make use of the many useful individual functions within it. This is crucial for proper BATS testing. It uses environment variables to protect sensitive information and make the script reusable across many projects and project application environments. GitLab CI makes many of these environment variables available when run by a GitLab CI runner. These must be manually set before using the script outside GitLab CI.

The script performs all tasks required to deploy a Helm chart for an application to Kubernetes and waits for the deployment to be ready using kubectl and Helm. Helm runs with a local Tiller installation instead of running Tiller in the Kubernetes cluster. The Kubernetes HELM_USER and HELM_PASSWORD are used to log into the Kubernetes CLUSTER_SERVER and PROJECT_NAMESPACE. Tiller is started, Helm is initialized in client-only mode, and its repo is updated. The template is linted with Helm to ensure that syntax errors have not been accidentally committed. The template is then deployed in declarative mode, using helm upgrade --install. Helm waits for the deployment to be ready using the --wait flag.

The script ensures that certain template variables are set during the deployment and allows special project-specific variables to be specified in the GitLab CIenvironment variable. All environment variables required in the deployment are checked early in the script execution, and the script exits with a non-zero exit status if any are missing.

This script has been used in multiple GitLab CI-hosted projects. It has helped us focus on our code rather than the deployment logic in each project.

The script