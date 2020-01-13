setV: A Bash function to maintain Python virtual environments

For more than a year, setV has been hidden away within my bash_scripts project, but it's time for it to become public. setV is a Bash function I use as an alternative to virtualenvwrapper. It provides basic features that enable you to do things such as:

Use Python 3 by default

Create a new virtual environment

Create a new virtual environment using a custom Python path with -p (or --python )

(or ) Delete an existing virtual environment

List all existing virtual environment

Use Tab completion (in case you don't remember the virtual environment name)

Installation

To install setV, download the script:

curl https: // gitlab.com / psachin / setV / raw / master / install.sh

Review the script, and then run it:

sh . / install.sh

When you install setV, the installation script asks you to source ~/.bashrc or ~/.bash_profile. Be sure to do that.

Usage

The basic command is setv.

Create a virtual environment:

setv --new rango # setv -n rango



# Or using a custom Python binary path

setv --new --python /opt/python/python3 rango # setv -n -p /opt/python/python3 rango

Activate an existing environment:

setv VIRTUAL_ENVIRONMENT_NAME



# For example

setv rango

List all virtual environments:

setv --list

# or

setv [TAB] [TAB]

Delete a virtual environment:

setv --delete rango

Switch to another virtual environment:

# Assuming you are in 'rango', switch to 'tango' using

setv tango

Tab Completion

If you don't fully remember the virtual environment's name, Bash-like Tab completion works for virtual environment names.

Get involved

setV is open source under the GNU GPLv3, and contributions are welcome. To learn more, visit the Contribute section of setV's README in its GitLab repository.

The setV script