Open gaming roundup for December 18-31, 2016

Nintendo Switch to use Vulkan, System76 aids in NVIDIA bug fixing, and more gaming news

Posted 31 Dec 2016
Open gaming roundup for December 18 - 31, 2016
In this bi-weekly open gaming roundup, we take a look at the upcoming Nintendo console, System76's joint effort with NVIDIA to fix driver bugs, and more.

Open gaming roundup for December 18-31, 2016

The Nintendo Switch will use Vulkan

Gaming On Linux reported the upcoming Nintendo Switch console will use Vulkan: "This could push Vulkan forward some more, because it will be in the minds of more developers and hopefully more will end up using it." On the Conformant Products page on the Khronos Group website, you will also see that Nintendo Switch is listed under OpenGL and OpenGL ES.

System76 works with NVIDIA on Linux driver fixes

Gaming On Linux contacted System76, a Linux hardware supplier, to get more information about their effort fixing NVIDIA drivers. This joint effort from System76 and NVIDIA already resulted in two bug fixes getting into the NVIDIA 375.26 driver. A fix for the screen backlight, and the driver correctly detecting the power source. You can read more on Gaming On Linux, and the quick interview with System76 community manager Ryan Sipes.

Other gaming news

New games on Linux

Orwell

Orwell, a story-driven, choice-based single player game was released in October 2016 and is now available on Linux as well.

Big Brother has arrived - and it’s you. Investigate the lives of citizens to find those responsible for a series of terror attacks. Information from the internet, personal communications and private files are all accessible to you. But, be warned, the information you supply will have consequences.

Block’hood

Block’hood, the neighborhood building simulator which was released in March 2016, also found its way on Linux.

Block’hood is a neighborhood building simulator that celebrates the diversity and experimentation of cities and the unique ecosystems within them. Throughout the design process, players will need to avoid the decay of their city blocks by making sure each unit doesn’t run out of resources and become a strain on the complimentary units around them.

