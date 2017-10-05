4 open source alternatives to Gmail

4 open source webmail clients for browser-based email
Explore the world of open source alternatives to Gmail as you discover several options for free webmail clients to manage your inbox.
Gmail has enjoyed phenomenal success, and regardless of which study you choose to look at for exact numbers, there's no doubt that Gmail is towards the top of the pack when it comes to market share. For certain circles, Gmail has become synonymous with email, or at least with webmail. Many appreciate its clean interface and the simple ability to access their inbox from anywhere.
But Gmail is far from the only name in the game when it comes to web-based email clients. In fact, there are a number of open source alternatives available for those who want more freedom, and occasionally, a completely different approach to managing their email without relying on a desktop client.
Let's take a look at just a few of the free, open source webmail clients out there available for you to choose from.
Roundcube
First up on the list is Roundcube. Roundcube is a modern webmail client that will install easily on a standard LAMP (Linux, Apache, MySQL, and PHP) stack. It features a drag-and-drop interface that generally feels modern and fast, and comes with a slew of features: canned responses, spell checking, translation into over 70 languages, a templating system, tight address book integration, and many more. It also features a pluggable API for creating extensions.
It comes with a comprehensive search tool, and a number of features on the roadmap, from calendaring to a mobile UI to conversation view, sound promising, but at the moment these missing features do hold it back a bit compared to some other options.
Roundcube is available as open source under the GPLv3.
Roundcube screenshot courtesy of the project's website.
Zimbra
The next client on the list is Zimbra, which I have used extensively for work. Zimbra includes both a webmail client and an email server, so if you're looking for an all-in-one solution, it may be a good choice.
Zimbra is a well-maintained project that has been hosted at a number of different corporate entities through the years, and was acquired by Synacore in 2016. It features most of the things you've come to expect in a modern webmail client, from webmail to folders to contact lists to a number of pluggable extensions, and generally works very well. I have to admit that I'm most familiar with an older version of Zimbra, which felt at times slow and clunky, especially on mobile, but it appears that more recent versions have overcome these issues and provide a snappy, clean interface regardless of the device you are using. A desktop client is also available for those who prefer a more native experience. For more on Zimbra, see this article from Zimbra's Olivier Thierry, who shares a good deal more about Zimbra's role in the open source community.
Zimbra's web client is licensed under a Common Public Attribution License, and the server code is available under GPLv2. S
Zimbra screenshot courtesy of Clemente under the GNU Free Documentation License.
SquirrelMail
I have to admit, SquirrelMail (self-described as "webmail for nuts") does not have all of the bells and whistles of some more modern email clients, but it's simple to install and use and therefore was my go-to webmail tool for many years when I was setting up websites and needed a mail client that was easy and "just works." As I am no longer doing client work and shifted towards using forwarders instead of dedicated email accounts for personal projects, I realized it had been awhile since I took a look at SquirrelMail. For better or for worse, it's exactly where I left it.
SquirrelMail started in 1999 as an early entry into the field of webmail clients, with a focus on low resource consumption on both the server and client side. It requires little in the way of special extensions of technologies to be used, which back when it was created was quite important, as browsers had not yet standardized in the way we expect them to be today. The flip side of its somewhat dated interface is that it has been tested and used in production environments for many years, and it's a good choice for someone who wants a webmail client with few frills but also few headaches to administer.
SquirrelMail is written in PHP and is licensed under the GPL.
SquirrelMail screenshot courtesy of the project website.
Rainloop
Next up is Rainloop. Rainloop is a very modern entry into the webmail arena, and its interface is definitely closer to what you might expect if you're used to Gmail or another commercial email client. It comes with most features you've come to expect, including email address autocompletion, drag-and-drop and keyboard interfaces, filtering support, and many others, and it can easily be extended with additional plugins. It integrates with other online accounts like Facebook, Twitter, Google, and Dropbox for a more connected experience, and it also renders HTML emails very well compared to some other clients I've used, which can struggle with complex markup.
It's easy to install, and you can try Rainloop in an online demo to decide if it's a good fit for you.
Rainloop is primarily written in PHP, and the community edition is licensed under the AGPL. You can also check out the source code on GitHub.
Rainloop screenshot by author.
More options
- Mailspring is a new option that supports multiple accounts, read receipts, translations, undo send, and other popular email client features. It is a fork developed by one of the creators of Nylas Mail, which was maintained until Spring 2017.
- Cypht is a lightweight email client and news reader written in PHP and JavaScript and licensed under GPL v2. It was developed by the creators of HastyMail, an older GPL-licensed email client.
- Mailpile is an HTML 5 email client, written in Python, and available under the AGPL. Currently in development, Mailpile focuses on speed and privacy.
- WebMail Lite is a modern but minimalist option, licensed under the AGPL and written mostly in PHP.
- Open WebMail is a GPL-licensed client that aims to provide efficient memory management for very large mail files.
- Kite was on the list the last time we published this review, but it's now obsolete. It was designed to go head-to-head with Gmail, and it's too bad the project didn't advance.
- There are also a number of groupware solutions, such as Horde, which provide webmail in addition to other collaboration tools.
This is by no means a comprehensive list. What's your favorite open source webmail client?
Editor's note: This article was originally published in 2015, and has been updated to reflect changes in available software options.
I'm using Roundcube primarily. I got used to it. I can't wait for the v2 to be released (which was successfully crowdfunded a couple of months ago: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/roundcube-next--2#/story )!
goooooooooooooood
Why would you want an open source email platform? Do you love being hacked?
Taco, do you like to troll?
I really like Horde's mobile UI, and the mail client was pretty easy to install separate from the rest of it. SquirrelMail and RoundCube are challenging to use on a mobile device. RoundCube has a supposed mobile plugin but I could not get it to work.
http://kolabnow.com
They are the upstream of Roundcube. The service is excellent and the nominal fee helps support upstream development of Roundcube and other very important open source projects.
I would recommend Horde, very complete system http://www.horde.org/
The title for this article is VERY misleading! It incorrectly implies (or at least one may infer) that you will NOT be using gmail.
Perhaps if it had the word 'client' in it... Better yet, because these 'clients' will work with any email service, leave gmail out of the title, i.e., "5 open source (alternative) email clients" would be much more apt and thus more informative and truthful ('alternative' in parens because not necessary). And I bet these clients are compatible with most other email services as well. Why are you choosing gmail?
Or did you intend that the title be 'click bait' because you needed traffic because you're losing audience..?
Other than that, good and informatve article... Thank you for the research/information
what about openmailbox?
RainLoop is awesome :) Very intuitive design
My favorite one is Tutanota: https://tutanota.com
It's the antipode of Gmail as it encrypts all your data. It is not possible to scan my data for advertisement or infringe my privacy in any way. Plus i can get the code from guthub and run the client locally. I'd be very happy to see an article here about Tutanota one day! If we want to get rid of Gmail, built-in encryption is the right way to go.
Fail. Why? Because all of these are fat downloads and none are as easy as going to a webpage like gmail, creating an ID and viola, done! Your ordinary users are not going to download software just because they want email. Duh. Amazing how clueless these software and email client companies are.
They're not clients... All of these are server software, and by running one on a webserver you will have your own "webpage like gmail". Duh. Yes, it will take longer to set up than writing off your most sensitive information to Google, but you (or rather, an ordinary user with an ounce of patience) will have your mail in an environment that you control.
Amazing how clueless— nah, I'm not going to stoop to that.
I set up Squirrel Mail on a laptop server once for a demonstration. It isn't elegant but we were looking for ways to cut costs at our K-12 school district and this was a viable option.
@Johnjbfan
These solutions are hosted solutions AKA you install them on a server and then you can use simply a web browser as you would for gmail and serve as many clients as you wich!
So they are indeed gmail server replacement!... ;-)
Yeah, OK for the client, but if your mails remain to be handled by the Google's servers, where is the gain ?
Mails need NOT be handled by Googles servers. You can choose any hosting provider you like or host it on an in-house server if you have enough bandwidth and are prepared to set up the security required.
The Free Software Foundation maintains a list of Webmail serviices that treat users with respect -- readers of this article might find it interesting: https://www.fsf.org/resources/webmail-systems
Yes there are lots of open source webmail interface in market, which are lot good.
One of them which I use is and recommend is group-office open-source from https://www.group-office.com/ Also Horde Groupware webmail edition is great with support for mobile sync for calandar /contact/task/notes
I've run Zimbra, Squirrelmail and Round Cube in the best and they all do the front end job just fine - the hard part is the server end of things. Except for Zimbra, you have to either deal with the IMAP server supplied by a hosting company or set up your own (Zimbra includes an IMAP server). The big problem there is spam - filtering it and then trying to either filter more or tweak it to reduce false positives. It's a constant battle of keeping Spam Assassin up to date, RBLs, grey listing, SPF, DKIM, etc. I can't keep up with it just for an email box. Worse is hosting emails for others, now you have to research and explain why email x was put in the spam folder and email y was not. Finally, I caved and went to gmail and haven't looked back. Gmail, Office 365, Yahoo Mail, whatever your poison - all have spam filtering I could not replicate, high availability, ubiquitous clients - I can focus on my actual work instead of dorking around with mail server tweaks, updates, etc.
It's true that in the US it's a bit less known but if you want to talk about complete and Enterprise ready Collaboration Platform then you should have a look at Zarafa: http://www.zarafa.com/
It's not just perfect as a MS Exchange replacement which uses a fraction of the resources and costs, it also includes video conferencing, instant messaging, file sharing, email encryption, etc...
Good post.
1.
I used to install Squirrel. Worked allways very good. BUT: development stopped some years (more than 3) ago. Servers were attacked. There are no updates. Even not for security. Old php-versions requiered. So my firm recommendation is to NOT install this any more.
2.
I switched to Roundcube and Rainloop. Both are stable and working well. You can easily use them in parallel. And I do this because each of them has advantages concerning the usability. Also, roundcube started crowdfunding to reprogram every part using modern frameworks. This will put it more to responsiveness.
These two programs are also perfectly integrated into my server control management.
I used to use Squirrelmail, and then moved on to Roundcube. The problem I've had with these has mainly been that it uses the old folder paradigm (thus also requiring an external system for filtering rules). Sieve scripts are fine for neckbeards but definitely not the sort of experience that most users are going to want. I've not really seen anything yet that uses labels & views with integrated rule policies.