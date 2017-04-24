This free webinar, "Why and How to Publish Your Work and Opinions​" will be given by Opensource.com Editor and Community Manager Rikki Endsley and Linux.com Editor Libby Clark.

Learn how to successfully publish your technical work and viewpoints, as well as how to identify publications to target.

As part of its goal to cultivate more diverse thoughts and opinions in open source, the April Women in Open Source webinar will discuss why publishing your own research, technical work, and industry commentary is a smart move for your career and incredibly beneficial to the industry at large.

In this webinar, you'll learn how to get started, the good topics to write about, and how to contribute to magazines, journals, and new publishing platforms like Medium.com. Designed to share both inspirational ideas and practical tips the community can immediately put into action, the webinar will guide you through how to successfully publish your technical work and viewpoints, as well as how to identify publications to target.

Mark your calendars! And register today for this free webinar, brought to you by Women in Open Source.

"Why and How to Publish Your Work and Opinions" will be held Thursday, April 27, 2017, at 9 a.m. Pacific Time.

As the Opensource.com Editor and Community Manager, Endsley helps grow and oversee a community of moderators, contributors, and participants. Opensource.com attracts more than 1 million page views each month, with articles contributed by the open source community and community moderators.

I oversee content strategy for The Linux Foundation, including Linux.com and its newsletter, managing a team of freelance writers and editors. In addition, I write and edit content for the site.

For news on future Women in Open Source events and initiatives, join the Women in Open Source email list and Slack channel. Please send a request to join via email to sconway@linuxfoundation.org.