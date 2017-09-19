Open Source Summit: Day 1 in 5 minutes

Opensource.com's Jason Hibbets and CodePop.com's Gregg Pollack round up highlights from the first day of Open Source Summit North America.

19 Sep 2017 Gregg Pollack Feed
Image by : 

opensource.com

As you can see in the video below, the first day of the Open Source Summit was quite educational. My day was filled with clouds, containers, community building, flavors of Linux, and Linus Torvalds.

Here are the links that go with the video above:

Check back for more videos from the Open Source Summit, or subscribe to Open SourceCraft on YouTube.

