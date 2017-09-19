Open Source Summit: Day 1 in 5 minutes
Opensource.com's Jason Hibbets and CodePop.com's Gregg Pollack round up highlights from the first day of Open Source Summit North America.
As you can see in the video below, the first day of the Open Source Summit was quite educational. My day was filled with clouds, containers, community building, flavors of Linux, and Linus Torvalds.
Here are the links that go with the video above:
- Chaoss: Community Health Analytics Open Source Software
- The Core Infrastructure Initiative
- Kubernetes Certified Service Provider Certification
- Cloud Foundry
- Apache Software Foundation
- Open FAAS
- Automotive Grade Linux
