5 things you didn't know about Istio

5 things you didn't know about Istio

Learn how Istio helps address microservices challenges, in this talk from All Things Open 2018.

31 Dec 2018 Lin Sun Feed
Data stack in blue
x

Get the newsletter

Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.

Microservices are rapidly rising in utilization, but their advantages are offset by the operational challenges reported by early adopters. Istio is one of the platforms that has emerged to make microservices environments simpler for enterprise IT teams. Istio is an open service mesh platform that enables developers to connect, observe, secure, and control microservices.

In her Lightning Talk at All Things Open 2018, October 23 in Raleigh, NC, IBM senior technical staff member Lin Sun shared "5 things you didn't know about Istio."

Watch her talk to learn more about the platform.

What to read next

two ships passing in the ocean

What is Istio?

Istio is a sidecar container implementation of the features and functions needed when creating and...

Topics

Microservices

About the author

Lin Sun - Lin is an Istio contributor and maintainer, a member of the Istio steering committee and technical oversight committee. She is passionate about new technologies and love to play with them. She is a master inventor, currently, holds 100+ patents filed or pending with USPTO along with hundreds of articles published at IP.com.
More about me

Recommended reading

human head, brain outlined with computer hardware background
Revisiting the Unix philosophy in 2018

Distributed tracing in a microservices world
Cloud
Get started with REST services with Apache Camel
magnifying glass on computer screen
5 examples of Prometheus monitoring success

3 tips for moving your team to a microservices architecture
gears and lightbulb to represent innovation
5 microservice testing strategies for startups

Comment now

Creative Commons License