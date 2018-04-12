How to add users to a group in Linux

Linux offers versatile user/group structures. In this article, we will explore how to create and add users to a group.

Users

Groups

In Linux, every process has an associated user, which tells you who initiated the process. Every file/directory is owned by a user and a group. Users who are associated with a file/directory can tell which user has access to that file and what they can do with it. A user who is associated with a process determines what that process can access.

Groups are collections of users. Groups determine the specific access rights users have to files, directories, and processes. As shown below, a user can be part of more than one group at a given time.

To see what user you are logged in as and what groups you are in, run the id command:

For example, uid=1000(kkulkarn) shows that I am logged in as kkulkarn (my username) and my user id is 1000 .

gid=1000(kkulkarn) tells what primary group I am in, and groups=... tells what other groups I am in. These other groups are known as supplementary groups.

Creating a user

Run the command shown below to create the user alice . sudo is required as a prefix if you get a Permission denied error.

Since we did not set a password when we created the user alice, to switch users and become alice, we need to run following command:

sudo passwd alice

It will prompt: New password and Retype new password . I set the password as demo, and the system responded: BAD PASSWORD because it is too short and therefore vulnerable to attacks. But I continued, and the password was set; here is the following message output:

passwd: all authentication tokens updated successfully.

useraddterminal.png

Screenshot by author, CC BY

Now let’s switch to the new user, alice, by using su - alice, as shown below. Enter the password demo when prompted.

As you can see, the prompt shows that now we are working as alice@localhost. Check pwd (the present working directory) and you will see we are in the home directory for the user alice.

Note: To use sudo, you need to be part of a supplementary group called wheel ; otherwise you may see an error: < username> is not in sudoers file. This incident will be reported :

Here’s how to fix that situation.

How to add alice to the group ‘wheel’ to give sudo access

Run:

id alice

and you will see the following output:

That tells us what primary and supplementary groups alice is part of.

Let’s modify alice to be part of group wheel using the following command:

Using the command usermod and options -aG, tells the system to add alice to the supplementary group wheel . Note that the usermod command will not show any output if you run it correctly. If you then run id alice , you should see this output:

Since alice is now part of the group wheel , we can switch the user to alice, and she should be able to create the directory dir1 as sudo user:

If you run ls -la , you can see that dir1 has both the user and the group as root user, as we ran mkdir command as sudo user. But if you run it without sudo , dir1 would be owned by the user alice and the group alice .

Now that you've seen a user and a group in Linux, how do you create a user and modify it to add it to a group? The last thing you might want to do is delete the user you created for this demo. I won’t explain how to do that, but I will leave you with the commands below; run it and see the output yourself:

id alice



sudo userdel -r alice



id alice