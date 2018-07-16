Get our Linux networking cheat sheet

Get our Linux networking cheat sheet

Download our handy reference list of Linux utilities and commands for making managing servers and networks easier.

16 Jul 2018 Archit Modi (Red Hat) Feed 1 comment
Get our Linux networking cheat sheet
Image by : 

opensource.com

x

Get the newsletter

Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.

If your daily tasks include managing servers and the data center's network. The following Linux utilities and commands—from basic to advanced—will help make network management easier.

In several of these commands, you'll see <fqdn>, which stands for "fully qualified domain name." When you see this, substitute your website URL or your server (e.g., server-name.company.com), as the case may be.

DOWNLOAD NOW

Topics

Cheat sheets
Linux

About the author

Archit Modi - OpenStack enthusiast. Linux and Networking guy. Currently working as a Software Test Engineer at Red Hat, involved in Nova project- OpenStack. Just trying to give my two cents in this billion-trillion dollar "Open Source" world.
More about me

Recommended reading

Lock
A sysadmin's guide to SELinux: 42 answers to the big questions
Penguin driving a car
5 open source racing and flying games for Linux
A sysadmin's guide to network management
A sysadmin's guide to network management
broken computer versus happy computer
How to use dd in Linux without destroying your disk
penguins
A Linux distro for digital artists
FreeDOS fish logo and command prompt on computer
Celebrating 24 years of FreeDOS: Useful commands cheat sheet

1 Comments

OpenSourceCreep
Creep on 16 Jul 2018

Hello,
I think that would be better that route command should be replaced with ip stack command.

Vote up!
0

Comment now

Creative Commons License