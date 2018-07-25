Build an interactive CLI with Node.js

Node.js can be very useful when it comes to building command-line interfaces (CLIs). In this post, I'll teach you how to use Node.js to build a CLI that asks some questions and creates a file based on the answers.

Get started

Let's start by creating a brand new npm package. (Npm is the JavaScript package manager.)

mkdir my-script

cd my-script

npm init

Npm will ask some questions. After that, we need to install some packages.

npm install --save chalk figlet inquirer shelljs

Here's what these packages do:

Chalk: Terminal string styling done right

Terminal string styling done right Figlet: A program for making large letters out of ordinary text

A program for making large letters out of ordinary text Inquirer: A collection of common interactive command-line user interfaces

A collection of common interactive command-line user interfaces ShellJS: Portable Unix shell commands for Node.js

Make an index.js file

Now we'll create an index.js file with the following content:

# !/ usr / bin / env node



const inquirer = require ( "inquirer" ) ;

const chalk = require ( "chalk" ) ;

const figlet = require ( "figlet" ) ;

const shell = require ( "shelljs" ) ;

Plan the CLI

It's always good to plan what a CLI needs to do before writing any code. This CLI will do just one thing: create a file.

The CLI will ask two questions—what is the filename and what is the extension?—then create the file, and show a success message with the created file path.

// index.js



const run = async ( ) => {

// show script introduction

// ask questions

// create the file

// show success message

} ;



run ( ) ;

The first function is the script introduction. Let's use chalk and figlet to get the job done.

const init = ( ) => {

console. log (

chalk. green (

figlet. textSync ( "Node JS CLI" , {

font : "Ghost" ,

horizontalLayout : "default" ,

verticalLayout : "default"

} )

)

) ;

}



const run = async ( ) => {

// show script introduction

init ( ) ;



// ask questions

// create the file

// show success message

} ;



run ( ) ;

Second, we'll write a function that asks the questions.

const askQuestions = ( ) => {

const questions = [

{

name : "FILENAME" ,

type : "input" ,

message : "What is the name of the file without extension?"

} ,

{

type : "list" ,

name : "EXTENSION" ,

message : "What is the file extension?" ,

choices : [ ".rb" , ".js" , ".php" , ".css" ] ,

filter : function ( val ) {

return val. split ( "." ) [ 1 ] ;

}

}

] ;

return inquirer. prompt ( questions ) ;

} ;



// ...



const run = async ( ) => {

// show script introduction

init ( ) ;



// ask questions

const answers = await askQuestions ( ) ;

const { FILENAME , EXTENSION } = answers ;



// create the file

// show success message

} ;

Notice the constants FILENAME and EXTENSIONS that came from inquirer .

The next step will create the file.

const createFile = ( filename , extension ) => {

const filePath = `$ { process. cwd ( ) } / $ { filename } .$ { extension } `

shell. touch ( filePath ) ;

return filePath ;

} ;



// ...



const run = async ( ) => {

// show script introduction

init ( ) ;



// ask questions

const answers = await askQuestions ( ) ;

const { FILENAME , EXTENSION } = answers ;



// create the file

const filePath = createFile ( FILENAME , EXTENSION ) ;



// show success message

} ;

And last but not least, we'll show the success message along with the file path.

const success = ( filepath ) => {

console. log (

chalk. white . bgGreen . bold ( `Done ! File created at $ { filepath } ` )

) ;

} ;



// ...



const run = async ( ) => {

// show script introduction

init ( ) ;



// ask questions

const answers = await askQuestions ( ) ;

const { FILENAME , EXTENSION } = answers ;



// create the file

const filePath = createFile ( FILENAME , EXTENSION ) ;



// show success message

success ( filePath ) ;

} ;

Let's test the script by running node index.js . Here's what we get:

The full code

Here is the final code:

# !/ usr / bin / env node



const inquirer = require ( "inquirer" ) ;

const chalk = require ( "chalk" ) ;

const figlet = require ( "figlet" ) ;

const shell = require ( "shelljs" ) ;



const init = ( ) => {

console. log (

chalk. green (

figlet. textSync ( "Node JS CLI" , {

font : "Ghost" ,

horizontalLayout : "default" ,

verticalLayout : "default"

} )

)

) ;

} ;



const askQuestions = ( ) => {

const questions = [

{

name : "FILENAME" ,

type : "input" ,

message : "What is the name of the file without extension?"

} ,

{

type : "list" ,

name : "EXTENSION" ,

message : "What is the file extension?" ,

choices : [ ".rb" , ".js" , ".php" , ".css" ] ,

filter : function ( val ) {

return val. split ( "." ) [ 1 ] ;

}

}

] ;

return inquirer. prompt ( questions ) ;

} ;



const createFile = ( filename , extension ) => {

const filePath = `$ { process. cwd ( ) } / $ { filename } .$ { extension } `

shell. touch ( filePath ) ;

return filePath ;

} ;



const success = filepath => {

console. log (

chalk. white . bgGreen . bold ( `Done ! File created at $ { filepath } ` )

) ;

} ;



const run = async ( ) => {

// show script introduction

init ( ) ;



// ask questions

const answers = await askQuestions ( ) ;

const { FILENAME , EXTENSION } = answers ;



// create the file

const filePath = createFile ( FILENAME , EXTENSION ) ;



// show success message

success ( filePath ) ;

} ;



run ( ) ;

Use the script anywhere

To execute this script anywhere, add a bin section in your package.json file and run npm link .

{

"name" : "creator" ,

"version" : "1.0.0" ,

"description" : "" ,

"main" : "index.js" ,

"scripts" : {

"test" : "echo \" Error: no test specified \" && exit 1" ,

"start" : "node index.js"

} ,

"author" : "" ,

"license" : "ISC" ,

"dependencies" : {

"chalk" : "^2.4.1" ,

"figlet" : "^1.2.0" ,

"inquirer" : "^6.0.0" ,

"shelljs" : "^0.8.2"

} ,

"bin" : {

"creator" : "./index.js"

}

}

Running npm link makes this script available anywhere.

That's what happens when you run this command:

/ usr / bin / creator - > / usr / lib / node_modules / creator / index.js

/ usr / lib / node_modules / creator - > / home / hugo / code / creator

It links the index.js file as an executable. This is only possible because of the first line of the CLI script: #!/usr/bin/env node .

Now we can run this script by calling:

$ creator

Wrapping up

As you can see, Node.js makes it very easy to build nice command-line tools! If you want to go even further, check this other packages:

meow – a simple command-line helper

yargs – a command-line opt-string parser

pkg – package your Node.js project into an executable

Tell us about your experience building a CLI in the comments.