HTTP request routing and validation with gorilla/mux
The gorilla/mux package provides request routing, validation, and other services in a straightforward, intuitive API.
The Go networking library includes the
http.ServeMux structure type, which supports HTTP request multiplexing (routing): A web server routes an HTTP request for a hosted resource, with a URI such as /sales4today, to a code handler; the handler performs the appropriate logic before sending an HTTP response, typically an HTML page. Here’s a sketch of the architecture:
+------------+ +--------+ +---------+
HTTP request---->| web server |---->| router |---->| handler |
+------------+ +--------+ +---------+
In a call to the
ListenAndServe method to start an HTTP server
http.ListenAndServe(":8888", nil) // args: port & router
a second argument of
nil means that the
DefaultServeMux is used for request routing.
The
gorilla/mux package has a
mux.Router type as an alternative to either the
DefaultServeMux or a customized request multiplexer. In the
ListenAndServe call, a
mux.Router instance would replace
nil as the second argument. What makes the
mux.Router so appealing is best shown through a code example:
1. A sample crud web app
The crud web application (see below) supports the four CRUD (Create Read Update Delete) operations, which match four HTTP request methods: POST, GET, PUT, and DELETE, respectively. In the crud app, the hosted resource is a list of cliche pairs, each a cliche and a conflicting cliche such as this pair:
Out of sight, out of mind. Absence makes the heart grow fonder.
New cliche pairs can be added, and existing ones can be edited or deleted.
The crud web app
package main
import (
"gorilla/mux"
"net/http"
"fmt"
"strconv"
)
const GETALL string = "GETALL"
const GETONE string = "GETONE"
const POST string = "POST"
const PUT string = "PUT"
const DELETE string = "DELETE"
type clichePair struct {
Id int
Cliche string
Counter string
}
// Message sent to goroutine that accesses the requested resource.
type crudRequest struct {
verb string
cp *clichePair
id int
cliche string
counter string
confirm chan string
}
var clichesList = []*clichePair{}
var masterId = 1
var crudRequests chan *crudRequest
// GET /
// GET /cliches
func ClichesAll(res http.ResponseWriter, req *http.Request) {
cr := &crudRequest{verb: GETALL, confirm: make(chan string)}
completeRequest(cr, res, "read all")
}
// GET /cliches/id
func ClichesOne(res http.ResponseWriter, req *http.Request) {
id := getIdFromRequest(req)
cr := &crudRequest{verb: GETONE, id: id, confirm: make(chan string)}
completeRequest(cr, res, "read one")
}
// POST /cliches
func ClichesCreate(res http.ResponseWriter, req *http.Request) {
cliche, counter := getDataFromRequest(req)
cp := new(clichePair)
cp.Cliche = cliche
cp.Counter = counter
cr := &crudRequest{verb: POST, cp: cp, confirm: make(chan string)}
completeRequest(cr, res, "create")
}
// PUT /cliches/id
func ClichesEdit(res http.ResponseWriter, req *http.Request) {
id := getIdFromRequest(req)
cliche, counter := getDataFromRequest(req)
cr := &crudRequest{verb: PUT, id: id, cliche: cliche, counter: counter, confirm: make(chan string)}
completeRequest(cr, res, "edit")
}
// DELETE /cliches/id
func ClichesDelete(res http.ResponseWriter, req *http.Request) {
id := getIdFromRequest(req)
cr := &crudRequest{verb: DELETE, id: id, confirm: make(chan string)}
completeRequest(cr, res, "delete")
}
func completeRequest(cr *crudRequest, res http.ResponseWriter, logMsg string) {
crudRequests<-cr
msg := <-cr.confirm
res.Write([]byte(msg))
logIt(logMsg)
}
func main() {
populateClichesList()
// From now on, this gorountine alone accesses the clichesList.
crudRequests = make(chan *crudRequest, 8)
go func() { // resource manager
for {
select {
case req := <-crudRequests:
if req.verb == GETALL {
req.confirm<-readAll()
} else if req.verb == GETONE {
req.confirm<-readOne(req.id)
} else if req.verb == POST {
req.confirm<-addPair(req.cp)
} else if req.verb == PUT {
req.confirm<-editPair(req.id, req.cliche, req.counter)
} else if req.verb == DELETE {
req.confirm<-deletePair(req.id)
}
}
}()
startServer()
}
func startServer() {
router := mux.NewRouter()
// Dispatch map for CRUD operations.
router.HandleFunc("/", ClichesAll).Methods("GET")
router.HandleFunc("/cliches", ClichesAll).Methods("GET")
router.HandleFunc("/cliches/{id:[0-9]+}", ClichesOne).Methods("GET")
router.HandleFunc("/cliches", ClichesCreate).Methods("POST")
router.HandleFunc("/cliches/{id:[0-9]+}", ClichesEdit).Methods("PUT")
router.HandleFunc("/cliches/{id:[0-9]+}", ClichesDelete).Methods("DELETE")
http.Handle("/", router) // enable the router
// Start the server.
port := ":8888"
fmt.Println("\nListening on port " + port)
http.ListenAndServe(port, router); // mux.Router now in play
}
// Return entire list to requester.
func readAll() string {
msg := "\n"
for _, cliche := range clichesList {
next := strconv.Itoa(cliche.Id) + ": " + cliche.Cliche + " " + cliche.Counter + "\n"
msg += next
}
return msg
}
// Return specified clichePair to requester.
func readOne(id int) string {
msg := "\n" + "Bad Id: " + strconv.Itoa(id) + "\n"
index := findCliche(id)
if index >= 0 {
cliche := clichesList[index]
msg = "\n" + strconv.Itoa(id) + ": " + cliche.Cliche + " " + cliche.Counter + "\n"
}
return msg
}
// Create a new clichePair and add to list
func addPair(cp *clichePair) string {
cp.Id = masterId
masterId++
clichesList = append(clichesList, cp)
return "\nCreated: " + cp.Cliche + " " + cp.Counter + "\n"
}
// Edit an existing clichePair
func editPair(id int, cliche string, counter string) string {
msg := "\n" + "Bad Id: " + strconv.Itoa(id) + "\n"
index := findCliche(id)
if index >= 0 {
clichesList[index].Cliche = cliche
clichesList[index].Counter = counter
msg = "\nCliche edited: " + cliche + " " + counter + "\n"
}
return msg
}
// Delete a clichePair
func deletePair(id int) string {
idStr := strconv.Itoa(id)
msg := "\n" + "Bad Id: " + idStr + "\n"
index := findCliche(id)
if index >= 0 {
clichesList = append(clichesList[:index], clichesList[index + 1:]...)
msg = "\nCliche " + idStr + " deleted\n"
}
return msg
}
//*** utility functions
func findCliche(id int) int {
for i := 0; i < len(clichesList); i++ {
if id == clichesList[i].Id {
return i;
}
}
return -1 // not found
}
func getIdFromRequest(req *http.Request) int {
vars := mux.Vars(req)
id, _ := strconv.Atoi(vars["id"])
return id
}
func getDataFromRequest(req *http.Request) (string, string) {
// Extract the user-provided data for the new clichePair
req.ParseForm()
form := req.Form
cliche := form["cliche"][0] // 1st and only member of a list
counter := form["counter"][0] // ditto
return cliche, counter
}
func logIt(msg string) {
fmt.Println(msg)
}
func populateClichesList() {
var cliches = []string {
"Out of sight, out of mind.",
"A penny saved is a penny earned.",
"He who hesitates is lost.",
}
var counterCliches = []string {
"Absence makes the heart grow fonder.",
"Penny-wise and dollar-foolish.",
"Look before you leap.",
}
for i := 0; i < len(cliches); i++ {
cp := new(clichePair)
cp.Id = masterId
masterId++
cp.Cliche = cliches[i]
cp.Counter = counterCliches[i]
clichesList = append(clichesList, cp)
}
}
To focus on request routing and validation, the crud app does not use HTML pages as responses to requests. Instead, requests result in plaintext response messages: A list of the cliche pairs is the response to a GET request, confirmation that a new cliche pair has been added to the list is a response to a POST request, and so on. This simplification makes it easy to test the app, in particular, the
gorilla/mux components, with a command-line utility such as curl.
The
gorilla/mux package can be installed from GitHub. The crud app runs indefinitely; hence, it should be terminated with a Control-C or equivalent. The code for the crud app, together with a README and sample curl tests, is available on my website.
2. Request routing
The
mux.Router extends REST-style routing, which gives equal weight to the HTTP method (e.g., GET) and the URI or path at the end of a URL (e.g., /cliches). The URI serves as the noun for the HTTP verb (method). For example, in an HTTP request a startline such as
GET /cliches
means get all of the cliche pairs, whereas a startline such as
POST /cliches
means create a cliche pair from data in the HTTP body.
In the crud web app, there are five functions that act as request handlers for five variations of an HTTP request:
ClichesAll(...) # GET: get all of the cliche pairs
ClichesOne(...) # GET: get a specified cliche pair
ClichesCreate(...) # POST: create a new cliche pair
ClichesEdit(...) # PUT: edit an existing cliche pair
ClichesDelete(...) # DELETE: delete a specified cliche pair
Each function takes two arguments: an
http.ResponseWriter for sending a response back to the requester, and a pointer to an
http.Request, which encapsulates information from the underlying HTTP request. The
gorilla/mux package makes it easy to register these request handlers with the web server, and to perform regex-based validation.
The
startServer function in the crud app registers the request handlers. Consider this pair of registrations, with
router as a
mux.Router instance:
router.HandleFunc("/", ClichesAll).Methods("GET")
router.HandleFunc("/cliches", ClichesAll).Methods("GET")
These statements mean that a GET request for either the single slash / or /cliches should be routed to the
ClichesAll function, which then handles the request. For example, the curl request (with % as the command-line prompt)
% curl --request GET localhost:8888/
produces this response:
1: Out of sight, out of mind. Absence makes the heart grow fonder.
2: A penny saved is a penny earned. Penny-wise and dollar-foolish.
3: He who hesitates is lost. Look before you leap.
The three cliche pairs are the initial data in the crud app.
In this pair of registration statements
router.HandleFunc("/cliches", ClichesAll).Methods("GET")
router.HandleFunc("/cliches", ClichesCreate).Methods("POST")
the URI is the same (/cliches) but the verbs differ: GET in the first case, and POST in the second. This registration exemplifies REST-style routing because the difference in the verbs alone suffices to dispatch the requests to two different handlers.
More than one HTTP method is allowed in a registration, although this strains the spirit of REST-style routing:
router.HandleFunc("/cliches", DoItAll).Methods("POST", "GET")
HTTP requests can be routed on features besides the verb and the URI. For example, the registration
router.HandleFunc("/cliches", ClichesCreate).Schemes("https").Methods("POST")
requires HTTPS access for a POST request to create a new cliche pair. In similar fashion, a registration might require a request to have a specified HTTP header element (e.g., an authentication credential).
3. Request validation
The
gorilla/mux package takes an easy, intuitive approach to request validation through regular expressions. Consider this request handler for a get one operation:
router.HandleFunc("/cliches/{id:[0-9]+}", ClichesOne).Methods("GET")
This registration rules out HTTP requests such as
% curl --request GET localhost:8888/cliches/foo
because foo is not a decimal numeral. The request results in the familiar 404 (Not Found) status code. Including the regex pattern in this handler registration ensures that the
ClichesOne function is called to handle a request only if the request URI ends with a decimal integer value:
% curl --request GET localhost:8888/cliches/3 # ok
As a second example, consider the request
% curl --request PUT --data "..." localhost:8888/cliches
This request results in a status code of 405 (Bad Method) because the /cliches URI is registered, in the crud app, only for GET and POST requests. A PUT request, like a GET one request, must include a numeric id at the end of the URI:
router.HandleFunc("/cliches/{id:[0-9]+}", ClichesEdit).Methods("PUT")
4. Concurrency issues
The
gorilla/mux router executes each call to a registered request handler as a separate goroutine, which means that concurrency is baked into the package. For example, if there are ten simultaneous requests such as
% curl --request POST --data "..." localhost:8888/cliches
then the
mux.Router launches ten goroutines to execute the
ClichesCreate handler.
Of the five request operations GET all, GET one, POST, PUT, and DELETE, the last three alter the requested resource, the shared
clichesList that houses the cliche pairs. Accordingly, the crudapp needs to guarantee safe concurrency by coordinating access to the
clichesList. In different but equivalent terms, the crud app must prevent a race condition on the
clichesList. In a production environment, a database system might be used to store a resource such as the
clichesList, and safe concurrency then could be managed through database transactions.
The crud app takes the recommended Go approach to safe concurrency:
- Only a single goroutine, the resource manager started in the crud app
startServerfunction, has access to the
clichesListonce the web server starts listening for requests.
- The request handlers such as
ClichesCreateand
ClichesAllsend a (pointer to) a
crudRequestinstance to a Go channel (thread-safe by default), and the resource manager alone reads from this channel. The resource manager then performs the requested operation on the
clichesList.
The safe-concurrency architecture can be sketched as follows:
crudRequest read/write
request handlers------------->resource manager------------>clichesList
With this architecture, no explicit locking of the
clichesList is needed because only one goroutine, the resource manager, accesses the
clichesList once CRUD requests start coming in.
To keep the crud app as concurrent as possible, it’s essential to have an efficient division of labor between the request handlers, on the one side, and the single resource manager, on the other side. Here, for review, is the
ClichesCreate request handler:
The request handlerfunc ClichesCreate(res http.ResponseWriter, req *http.Request) {
cliche, counter := getDataFromRequest(req)
cp := new(clichePair)
cp.Cliche = cliche
cp.Counter = counter
cr := &crudRequest{verb: POST, cp: cp, confirm: make(chan string)}
completeRequest(cr, res, "create")
}
ClichesCreate calls the utility function
getDataFromRequest, which extracts the new cliche and counter-cliche from the POST request. The
ClichesCreate function then creates a new
ClichePair, sets two fields, and creates a
crudRequest to be sent to the single resource manager. This request includes a confirmation channel, which the resource manager uses to return information back to the request handler. All of the setup work can be done without involving the resource manager because the
clichesList is not being accessed yet.
The
completeRequest utility function called at the end of the
ClichesCreate function and the other request handlers
completeRequest(cr, res, "create") // shown above
brings the resource manager into play by putting a
crudRequest into the
crudRequests channel:
func completeRequest(cr *crudRequest, res http.ResponseWriter, logMsg string) {
crudRequests<-cr // send request to resource manager
msg := <-cr.confirm // await confirmation string
res.Write([]byte(msg)) // send confirmation back to requester
logIt(logMsg) // print to the standard output
}
For a POST request, the resource manager calls the utility function
addPair, which changes the
clichesList resource:
func addPair(cp *clichePair) string {
cp.Id = masterId // assign a unique ID
masterId++ // update the ID counter
clichesList = append(clichesList, cp) // update the list
return "\nCreated: " + cp.Cliche + " " + cp.Counter + "\n"
}
The resource manager calls similar utility functions for the other CRUD operations. It’s worth repeating that the resource manager is the only goroutine to read or write the
clichesList once the web server starts accepting requests.
For web applications of any type, the
gorilla/mux package provides request routing, request validation, and related services in a straightforward, intuitive API. The crud web app highlights the package’s main features. Give the package a test drive, and you’ll likely be a buyer.
