Try this Bash script for large filesystems

Have you ever wanted to list all the files in a directory, but just the files, nothing else? How about just the directories? If you have, then the following script, which is open source under GPLv3, could be what you have been looking for.

Of course, you could use the find command:

find . -maxdepth 1 -type f -print

But this is cumbersome to type, produces unfriendly output, and lacks some of the refinement of the ls command. You could also combine ls and grep to achieve the same result:

ls -F . | grep -v /

But again, this is clunky. This script provides a simple alternative.

Usage

The script provides four main functions, which depend upon which name you call: lsf lists files, lsd lists directories, lsx lists executables, and lsl lists links.

There is no need to install multiple copies of the script, as symbolic links work. This saves space and makes updating the script easier.

The script works by using the find command to do the searching, and then it runs ls on each item it finds. The nice thing about this is that any arguments given to the script are passed to the ls command. So, for example, this lists all files, even those that start with a dot:

lsf -a

To list directories in long format, use the lsd command:

lsd -l

You can provide multiple arguments, and also file and directory paths.

This provides a long classified listing of all of files in the current directory's parent directory, and in the /usr/bin directory:

lsf -F -l .. / usr / bin

One thing that the script does not currently handle, however, is recursion. This command lists only the files in the current directory.

lsf -R

The script does not descend into any subdirectories. This is something that may be fixed one day.

Internals

The script is written in a top-down fashion with the initial functions at the start of the script and the body of the work performed near the end. There are only two functions that really matter in the script. The parse_args() function peruses the command line, separates options from pathnames, and scripts specific options from the ls command-line options.

The list_things_in_dir() function takes a directory name as an argument and runs the find command on it. Each item found is passed to the ls command for display.

Conclusion

This is a simple script to accomplish a simple function. It is a time saver and can be surprisingly useful when working with large filesystems.

The script