10 reasons to love Linux in 2021

Opensource.com published well over 150 articles about Linux in 2021. From articles about small utilities for desktop Linux users to tutorials about working with Linux as a server operating system and everything in between, these articles have covered many facets of the Linux ecosystem. It is well worth your time to check out all of them, but here are ten great articles published this year to get you started.

3 open source tools that make Linux the ideal workstation

In this article, Seth Kenlon writes about LibreOffice, AbiWord, Gnumeric, and Pandoc covering tools that make Linux the ideal workstation. He explains how these applications can make you productive when using Linux as a desktop operating system. The article explores advanced features, like LibreOffice's headless mode, and provides tips about getting the most out of each application.

Why I use exa instead of ls on Linux

The ls command is one of the most frequently used terminal commands in Linux, but did you know there is a modern alternative with many quality of life improvements? Why I use exa instead of ls on Linux by Sudeshna Sur describes the exa command and the advantages it has over ls . The article discusses how exa can track new files added to a Git repository, display a directory and file tree, and more.

5 reasons why I love coding on Linux

Like many people, Seth Kenlon loves coding on Linux. In this article, he shares five reasons why. He likes coding on Linux because it is built on a foundation of logic, makes you appreciate code connections, provides source code, and provides direct access to peripherals and abstractions layers that make writing code easier.

Use this bootable USB drive on Linux to rescue Windows users

Even if you prefer Linux, there might be times where you need to fix a Windows computer or install Windows for someone. Creating a bootable USB flash drive from a Windows ISO on Linux is not as straightforward as making a bootable flash drive for a Linux distribution. In this tutorial, Don Watkins demonstrates how to use WoeUSB, a utility that handles all the tricky parts of the process for the user.

4 open source tools for running a Linux server

When using Linux as a server operating system, Seth Kenlon recommends these four open source tools. The four tools are Samba, Snapdrop, VLC, and PulseAudio. As Seth notes in his article, these four tools make file sharing and streaming with Linux easy.

3 Linux terminals you need to try

There are many different terminal emulators for Linux. This article by Seth Kenlon recommends three Linux terminals that are worth trying out. Seth's recommendations are Xfce terminal, rxvt-unicode, and Konsole. He provides a brief overview of each and highlights each terminal emulator's strengths.

5 more reasons to run Kubernetes in your Linux homelab

In the sequel to his 2020 article five reasons to run Kubernetes on your Raspberry Pi homelab, Seth Kenlon provides five more reasons to run Kubernetes in your Linux homelab. The five more reasons are that Kubernetes is built on the foundation of Linux, it is flexible, learning it can provide you with personal development, it makes containers make sense, and it facilitates cloud-native development. He also provides a bonus reason: Because it is fun.

6 open source tools and tips to securing a Linux server for beginners

Sahana Sreeram provides six excellent tips for securing a Linux server. This tutorial looks at updating software, enabling a firewall, strengthening password protection, disabling nonessential services, checking for listening ports, and scanning for malware. The tips provided by Sahana will help any Linux beginner learn the basics of keeping their Linux servers secure.

How Linux made a school pandemic-ready

Don Watkins interviews Robert Maynord, a teacher at Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Monona, Wisconsin, about the school switching their computers to Linux. Maynord shares anecdotes about how he became interested in Linux, the first steps he took to change the school's computers to Linux, how Linux benefits the school, and much more. Don asks many great questions in this interview, and Maynord provides a lot of useful information for schools interested in adopting Linux.

Run your favorite Windows applications on Linux

Sometimes, after switching to Linux, you still need that one particular Windows-only application or really want to play that Windows-only game. In this article, Seth Kenlon provides a tutorial about how to run your favorite Windows applications on Linux. The tool for doing this is WINE. Seth explains what WINE is, how it works, and how to get it installed on your Linux computer so you can run your favorite Windows applications.