5 agile mistakes I've made and how to solve them

Agile used to have a stigma as being "only suitable for small teams and small project management." It is now a famous discipline used by software development teams worldwide with great success. But does agile really deliver value? Well, it depends on how you use it.

My teams and I have used agile since I started in tech. It hasn't always been easy, and there's been a lot of learning along the way. The best way to learn is to make mistakes, so to help you in your own agile journey, here are five agile mistakes I've made.

1. Mistake: Agile only happens in development teams

Here's what happens when you restrict agile to just your development team. Your business team writes requirements for a project, and that goes to the development team, with a deadline. In this case, the development team isn't directly responsible for business goals.

There's very little communication between teams, let alone negotiation. No one questions the demands made by the business team, or whether there's a better way to meet the same business goal.

This can be discouraging to development teams, too. When developers are only responsible for filling in the code to make the machine work, they're disconnected from the business.

The final product becomes a monster, lacking reasonable abstraction and design.

Solution: Spread agile through your organization. Let everyone benefit from it in whatever way that's appropriate for their department, but most importantly let it unify everyone's goals.

2. Mistake: Automated testing is too much work to setup

The role of automated testing, especially Test Driven Development (TDD), is often undervalued by the IT industry. In my opinion, automated testing is the cornerstone of maintainable and high-quality software, and is even more important than production code.

However, most teams today don't have the ability to automate testing, or have the ability but refuse it because of time constraints. Programmers lack the ability to continuously refactor bad code without the protection of automated testing.

This is because no one can predict whether changing a few lines of code will cause new bugs. Without continuous refactoring, you increase your technical debt, which reduces your responsiveness to the demands of your business units.

Manual testing is slow, and forces you to sacrifice quality, testing just the changed part (which can be difficult), or lengthening the regression testing time. If the test time is too long, you have to test in batches to reduce the number of tests performed.

Suddenly, you're not agile any more. You've converted to Waterfall.

Solution: The key to automated testing is to have developers run tests, instead of hiring more testers to write scripts. That's why tests (written by testers) run slowly and only slowly produce feedback to programmers.

What's needed to improve code quality is rapid feedback on the program. The earlier an automated test is written, and the faster it's run, the more conducive it is for programmers to get feedback in a timely manner.

The fastest way to write automated tests is TDD. Write tests before you write the production code. The fastest way to run automated tests is unit testing.

3. Mistake: As long as it works, you can ignore code quality

People often say, "We're running out of time, just finish it."

They don't care about quality. Many people think that quality can be sacrificed for efficiency. So you end up writing low-quality code because you do not have time for anything else. In addition, low-quality code doesn't result in high performance.

Unless your program is as simple as a few lines of code, low-quality code will hold you back as code complexity increases. Software is called "soft" because we expect it to be easy to change. Low-quality code becomes increasingly difficult to change because a small change can lead to thousands of new bugs.

Solution: The only way to improve code quality is to improve your skills. Most people can't write high-quality code in one sitting. That's why you need constant refactoring! (And you must implement automated testing to support constant refactoring).

4. Mistake: Employees should specialize in just one thing

It feels natural to divide personnel into specialized teams. One employee might belong to the Android group, another to the iOS group, another to the background group, and so on. The danger is that teams with frequent changes mean that specialization is difficult to sustain.

Solution: Many practices in agile are based on teams such as team velocity, retrospective improvement, and staff turnover. Agile practices revolve around teams and around people. Help your team members diversify, learn new skills, and share knowledge.

5. Mistake: Writing requirements takes too much time

As the saying goes "Garbage in Garbage out," and a formal software requirement is the "input" of software development. Good software cannot be produced without clear requirements.

In the tech industry, I have found that good product owners are more scarce than good programmers. After all, no matter how poorly a programmer writes code, it usually at least runs (or else it doesn't ship).

For most product managers, there is no standard to measure the efficacy of their product definitions and requirements. Here are a few of the issues I've seen over the years:

Some product owners are devoted to designing solutions while ignoring user value.

This results in a bunch of costly, but useless functions.

Some product managers can only tell big stories, and can't split requirements into small, manageable pieces, resulting in large delivery batches and reduced agility.

Some product owners have incomplete requirement analysis, resulting in bug after bug.

Sometimes product owners don't prioritize requirements, which leads to teams wasting a lot of time on low-value items.

Solution: Create clear, concise, and manageable requirements to help guide development.

Make mistakes

I've given you five tips on some mistakes to avoid. Don't worry, though, there are still plenty of mistakes to make! Take agile to your organization, don't be afraid of enduring a few mistakes for the benefit of making your teams better.

Once you've taken the inevitable missteps, you'll know what to do differently the next time around. Agility is designed to survive mistakes. That's one of its strengths: it can adapt. So get started with agile, be ready to adapt, and make better software!