Learn the i3 Linux window manager shortcuts

Use this cheat sheet to become even more productive with i3.

24 Sep 2018 Ricardo Gerardi (Red Hat) Feed 3 comments
wall of windows
Image credits : 

skeeze. Pixabay CC0

x

The i3 window manager is a lightweight tiling window manager for the Linux operating system. For more information about i3, check out this article: 5 reasons the i3 window manager makes Linux better. If you are ready to start with i3, check out Getting started with the i3 window manager on Linux.

The i3 window manager may seem hard to use at first because it relies on keyboard shortcuts for most operations. Use this cheat sheet to help you get around i3 when you're starting. This list includes the default keybindings to open and close terminal and other programs, navigate around workspaces, move and resize windows, and exit i3. Soon these shortcuts will feel natural and you learn how to define your own shortcuts to become even more productive with i3.

Download the i3 window manager cheat sheet.

 

About the author

Ricardo's picture
Ricardo Gerardi - Ricardo Gerardi is a Senior Consultant at Red Hat Canada where he specializes in automation with Ansible and Openshift. He was previously a Senior Consultant and Pre-Sales specialist for Network Management solutions at IBM Brazil and IBM Canada for 13 years. Ricardo has been a Linux enthusiast for over 20 years. He is currently interested in hacking stuff using the Go Programming Language, automating DevOps with Ansible, and containerization with OpenShift and Kubernetes. Ricardo lives around...
More about me

3 Comments

padmini70
Polanki Padmini on 24 Sep 2018

Thanks Very Useful information. http://iteducationalexperts.com/linux-online-training/

Vote up!
1
Aku
Aku on 24 Sep 2018

Cheat sheet pdf here:
https://opensource.com/sites/default/files/gated-content/cheat_sheet_i3_...

Vote up!
0
Eduardo Toro
Eduardo Toro on 24 Sep 2018

Great information. I started to use i3 a few days ago and surely, this information will help me a lot.

Regards.

Vote up!
0

