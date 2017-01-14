Discord chat and VOIP on Linux, game streaming on any device, and more | Opensource.com

Robin Muilwijk - Robin Muilwijk is Advisor Internet and e-Government. He also serves as a community moderator for Opensource.com, an online publication by Red Hat, and as ambassador for The Open Organization. Robin is also Chair of the eZ Community Board, and Community Manager at eZ Systems.
Discord chat and VOIP on Linux, game streaming on any device, and more

Posted 14 Jan 2017 Robin MuilwijkFeed
Open gaming roundup
In this open gaming roundup, we take a look at Discord, a popular chat and VOIP client among gamers which is now supported on Linux; a new Gaming as a Service platform LiquidSky; and more gaming news.

Open gaming roundup for January 1-14, 2017

Discord chat and VOIP client for Linux

Discord, a popular chat and VOIP client for gamers, has announced it is now also available on Linux. Discord can be a replacement for TeamSpeak and Skype. It works on both your desktop and mobile phone, but can also be run within your browser without a client.

LiquidSky, game streaming on any device

Engadget reported earlier from CES 2017 that LiquidSky, a Gaming as a Service platform, allows users to play any PC game, cross platform, including Linux devices.

"More than 1 million people signed up to participate in the LiquidSky beta. As LiquidSky goes live for the public, it's adding a feature that aims to make cloud streaming as popular as mobile gaming: free-to-play."

For more info, check out their official website at liquidsky.tv.

ARK: Survival Evolved will support Vulkan for Linux

In a response to my recent article "Top 7 Linux games of 2016," the creators of ARK: Survival Evolved now say that the game will get support for Vulkan on Linux this year. Hint: this will improve graphics.

In other news

New games on Linux

Try Hard Parking

Try Hard Parking, a classic 80s Arcade style driving game is available on Steam for Linux.

Hardest and most Rage Inducing Parking Game in The World". Navigate crazy obstacle courses in pursuit of your holy parking spot in this 80s Arcade Style driving game.

Avenger Bird

Avenger Bird, as Gaming on Linux reports, is "a pretty nice looking retro inspired side-scroller is now available on Steam with Linux support."

Avenger Bird is a platform side-scroller game with pixel-art graphics, but your hero isn't just a regular hero. You are playing a bird that can flap it's tiny wings to fly and glide for a limited distances. It's a retro inspired 16-bit era game with innovative and challenging fly/glide mechanic.

