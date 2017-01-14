Discord chat and VOIP on Linux, game streaming on any device, and more

In this open gaming roundup, we take a look at Discord, a popular chat and VOIP client among gamers which is now supported on Linux; a new Gaming as a Service platform LiquidSky; and more gaming news.

Open gaming roundup for January 1-14, 2017

Discord chat and VOIP client for Linux

Discord, a popular chat and VOIP client for gamers, has announced it is now also available on Linux. Discord can be a replacement for TeamSpeak and Skype. It works on both your desktop and mobile phone, but can also be run within your browser without a client.

LiquidSky, game streaming on any device

Engadget reported earlier from CES 2017 that LiquidSky, a Gaming as a Service platform, allows users to play any PC game, cross platform, including Linux devices.

"More than 1 million people signed up to participate in the LiquidSky beta. As LiquidSky goes live for the public, it's adding a feature that aims to make cloud streaming as popular as mobile gaming: free-to-play."

For more info, check out their official website at liquidsky.tv.

ARK: Survival Evolved will support Vulkan for Linux

In a response to my recent article "Top 7 Linux games of 2016," the creators of ARK: Survival Evolved now say that the game will get support for Vulkan on Linux this year. Hint: this will improve graphics.

Thanks for the shout-out! We're aiming to support Vulkan & Metal for ARK on Linux & Mac in 2017! (major graphics improvement) https://t.co/f3UxGuB6uS — ARK (@survivetheark) December 29, 2016

In other news

New games on Linux

Try Hard Parking

Try Hard Parking, a classic 80s Arcade style driving game is available on Steam for Linux.

Hardest and most Rage Inducing Parking Game in The World". Navigate crazy obstacle courses in pursuit of your holy parking spot in this 80s Arcade Style driving game.

Avenger Bird

Avenger Bird, as Gaming on Linux reports, is "a pretty nice looking retro inspired side-scroller is now available on Steam with Linux support."