Open Jam, our open source game jam, kicks off this week

Take note, indie game developers: We're less than a week away from the start of the first-ever Open Jam, a 72-hour game jam dedicated to promoting open source games and game development tools. We'll reveal the theme on our jam page this Friday morning, October 6, at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (4:01 a.m. UTC).

What is a game jam?

Game jams are hackathon-like video game creation events. They come in many shapes and sizes, but usually have a theme to base the games on, a set amount of time to complete them, and a judging process that helps creators get feedback.

What is Open Jam

Open Jam is all about open source games and open game development. Whereas some jams require participants to submit source code for their games, not all of them require that code to be open source licensed. Open Jam encourages you to use open source tools and assets and to link them in your submission. Once voting has concluded, the top three games will be featured at All Things Open.

Join us!

Join Open Jam on Itch.io and we'll send you updates when the theme is revealed, voting begins, and winners are announced. We can't wait to see what you come up with!

Questions?