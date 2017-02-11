Open gaming roundup for January 29-February 11, 2017

Civilization VI comes to Linux, GDC 2017, and more open gaming news

Posted 11 Feb 2017 Robin MuilwijkFeed
In this open gaming roundup, we take a look at the release of Civilization VI for Linux, the upcoming Game Developer Conference, and more open gaming news.

Civilization VI released for Linux

Civilization VI is now available on SteamOS and Linux. Its predecessor, Civilization V, is on the list of 7 most popular Linux games, so I thought this deserved a spot in our news section. In the comments of the official announcement, the developers mention the game is only supported on NVIDIA graphics cards.

Gaming On Linux has a detailed review of the game, including a short video of some actual gameplay.

GDC 2017

Game Developer Conference 2017 will take place February 27-March 3 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California. It looks to be an interesting event for open source and Linux gamers and developers.

Attending companies include AMD, NVIDIA, Khronos, Unity, and more. Talks will include topics such as Vulkan, "Making Night in the Woods better with open source," "Open source game analytics powered by AWS, " and lots more.

In other news

New games on Linux

Nyheim

Nyheim, a digital strategy card game, has been released on Steam for Linux. From the game description:

Nyheim is a single-player digital board game about rebuilding the titular city of Nyheim after a lethal pandemic. As survivors of the disease, your party must explore the districts of Nyheim, face mutated rats, gather supplies and lead the efforts towards a new society!

EZRA: The Stranger

EZRA: The Stranger, a unique puzzle platformer, has been released on Steam for Linux. From the game description:

The adventurous journey of the Stranger begins with an unexpected UFO crash. He will have to face unfamiliar Earth creatures and human-made mechanisms. His name is EZRA.

Bleed 2

Bleed 2 is an arcade action game featuring air-dodging, bullet-reflecting, and tons of bosses. It's available on Steam for Linux.

 

sapool
Nate on 11 Feb 2017

Gaming has changed so much since the late 80's its incredible. Games today are more like movies and some of the technology today is just absurd.

