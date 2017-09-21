Open Source Summit: Day 2 features TensorFlow, BlockChain, and HitRecord

The actor and founder of HitRecord Joseph Gordon-Levitt kicked off the second day of the Open Source Summit. His open creative community, HitRecord, allows for the evolution of open source film projects. We learned how a company is using BlockChain to fight poverty while keeping plastic out of the ocean, and about how Microsoft and Google are now more deliberate about how they create a culture of openness inside and outside their companies.

Watch as Jason Hibbets and I give you a quick summary of day 2, and I manage to understand what TensorFlow is along the way.

