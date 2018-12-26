Getting started with chaos engineering

Getting started with chaos engineering: 3 top reads in 2018

Learn how to build more performant, safe, and secure systems with chaos engineering.

26 Dec 2018 Aaron Rinehart Feed
"Resilience is the story of the outage that didn’t happen." -John Allspaw

Our systems are becoming more and more distributed, ephemeral, and immutable in how they function in today’s ever-evolving landscape of contemporary engineering practices. Our world is becoming more complex, but the rate of velocity at which our systems interact and evolve is making work more challenging for humans. In this new paradigm, it is becoming problematic to comprehend the operational state, health, and safety of our systems.

In 2018, we started to explore where chaos engineering can add value, why we need it, and how it can be used to build more performant, safe, and secure systems. Chaos engineering is increasingly becoming a driver for a learning culture through system experimentation.

Enjoy these resources from 2018, which explore how to get started using chaos engineering, how it can be applied to cybersecurity and other important engineering domains, and more.

Start exploring chaos engineering

Secure safe

Security Chaos Engineering: A new paradigm for cybersecurity

We spend billions on cybersecurity, but data breaches continuously get bigger and more frequent...
Purple testing and chaos engineering in security experimentation

Purple testing and chaos engineering in security experimentation

Here's how red/purple team testing and chaos engineering complement each other to form a strong...
magnifying glass on computer screen, finding a bug in the code

Injecting chaos experiments into security log pipelines

Keeping today's complex systems secure requires a new approach: chaos engineering

