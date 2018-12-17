Take a swim at your Linux terminal with asciiquarium

We're now nearing the end of our 24-day-long Linux command-line toys advent calendar. Just one week left after today! If this is your first visit to the series, you might be asking yourself what a command-line toy even is. We’re figuring that out as we go, but generally, it could be a game, or any simple diversion that helps you have fun at the terminal.

Some of you will have seen various selections from our calendar before, but we hope there’s at least one new thing for everyone.

Today's selection is a fishy one. Say hello to asciiquarium, an undersea adventure for your terminal. I found asciiquarium in my Fedora repositories, so installing it was as simple as:

$ sudo dnf install asciiquarium

If you're running a different distribution, chances are it's packaged for you too. Just run asciiquarium at your terminal to feel happy as a clam. The project has been translated outside of the terminal as well, with screensavers of all of the aquatic pals being made for several non-Linux operating systems, and even an Android live wallpaper version is floating around out there.

Visit the asciiquarium homepage for more information or to download the Perl source code. The project is open source under a GPL version 2 license. And if you want to learn more about how open source, open data, and open science are making a difference in the actual oceans, take a moment to go learn about the Ocean Health Index.

Do you have a favorite command-line toy that you think I ought to profile? We're running out of time, but I'd still love to hear your suggestions. Let me know in the comments below, and I'll check it out. And let me know what you thought of today's amusement.

Be sure to check out yesterday's toy, Schedule a visit with the Emacs psychiatrist, and come back tomorrow for another!