Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
Snake your way across your Linux terminal
Snake your way across your Linux terminal
Python isn't the only snake you'll find at the Linux command line with this classic 1970s game remake.
Get the newsletter
We've been on a roll with games over the weekend, and it was fun, so let's look at one more game today, Snake!
Snake is an oldie but goodie; versions of it have been around seemingly forever. The first version I remember playing was one called Nibbles that came packaged with QBasic in the 1990s, and was probably pretty important to my understanding of what a programming language even was. Here I had the source code to a game that I could modify and just see what happens, and maybe learn something about what all of those funny little words that made up a programming language were all about.
Today's Snake is written in Go, and while it's simple, it's just as much fun as the original. Like most simple old games, there are a ton of versions to choose from. In Snake's case, there's even a version in the classic bsdgames package that's almost certainly packaged for your distribution.
But what I like about this version of Snake is that it's packaged for Docker so I can easily run it in one line from my terminal without worrying about anything disto-specific. That, and it makes use of 15 randomized food emojis for the snake to eat. I'm a sucker for food emojis. Anyway, give it a try using:
$ docker run -ti dyego/snake-game
This Snake is licensed as open source under an MIT license, and you can check out the source code on GitHub.
Do you have a favorite command-line toy that you think I ought to profile? The calendar for this series is mostly filled out but I've got a few spots left. Let me know in the comments below, and I'll check it out. If there's space, I'll try to include it. If not, but I get some good submissions, I'll do a round-up of honorable mentions at the end.
Check out yesterday's toy, Powers of two, powers of Linux: 2048 at the command line, and check back tomorrow for another!
Comment now