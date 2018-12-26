sed 's/docker/containers/g'

sed 's/docker/containers/g'

Learn about alternatives to Docker in this All Things Open 2018 Lightning Talk.

26 Dec 2018 Chris Collins (Community Moderator) Feed
Data container block with hexagons
Image by : 

opensource.com

x

Get the newsletter

Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.

As one of the first container platforms available, Docker quickly racked up enormous market share. Not to knock Docker, but "alternatives are good," says Chris Collins, an automation engineer at Duke University.

In his Lightning Talk, "sed 's/docker/containers/g'," at All Things Open 2018, October 23 in Raleigh, NC, Chris shares some of the container runtimes, engines, tools, and orchestration options you might want to consider using instead of—or alongside—Docker.

Watch Chris' talk to learn about some alternatives to Docker.

What to read next

Getting started with Buildah

Getting started with Buildah

Buildah offers a flexible, scriptable way to create lean, efficient container images using your...

Topics

Containers

About the author

Chris Collins
Chris Collins - Chris Collins is a senior automation engineer and the web architecture lead at Duke University’s Office of Information Technology. He’s a container and automation evangelist, helps leads adoption of containers within the university, and loves to talk about them with anyone who will listen, much to the annoyance of the co-workers who sit closest to him.
More about me

Recommended reading


An introduction to Python and containers: 6 conference talks you may have missed
Architecture and design planning layouts
Podman and user namespaces: A marriage made in heaven

An introduction to Kubeflow
cubes coming together to create a larger cube
Optimizing Kubernetes resource allocation in production
People work on a computer server
Behind the scenes with Linux containers
Penguins
Getting started with OKD on your Linux desktop

Comment now

Creative Commons License