Command Line Heroes, an original podcast

I don't know about you, but my podcast list grows by the day. With this super, popular medium—podcasts—there seems to be a new, popular podcast to check out every day. A couple of weeks ago, Red Hat joined that list with Command Line Heroes.

Command Line Heroes is an original podcast, hosted by developer Saron Yitbarek. In the first two episodes, she tells the tale of the OS Wars of the '80s and '90s. Lest you think this will just be another dry history of the operating system or Linux, I assure you it is not. Saron's hosting style is exciting and the vibe you get is one of intensity and adventure.

"The 1980s is a period of mounting tensions. The empires of Bill Gates and Steve Jobs careen toward an inevitable battle over proprietary software—only one empire can emerge as the purveyor of a standard operating system for millions of users... Then, it's the 1990s. The empire of Microsoft controls 90% of users. Complete standardization of operating systems seems assured. But an unlikely hero arises from amongst the band of open source rebels: Linus Torvalds."​

The next episodes will cover:

The development of the Agile movement

The story of DevOps

Containers and the competition for orchestration tools

The players doing combat in the cloud

