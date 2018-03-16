Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
How to reset a Windows password with Linux
How to reset a Windows password with Linux
Lost your Windows login? The chntpw utility can save the day.
If you (or someone you know) ever forget your Windows password, you'll be glad to know about
chntpw, a neat Linux utility that you can use to reset a Windows password. For this how-to, I created a Windows virtual machine and set the password to
pass123 on my user account,
Archit
-PC. I also created a Live USB with Fedora 27 using the Fedora Media Writer application.
chntpw.
1. Attach the Live USB to your PC and restart from the login screen, as shown below:
2. Boot from the Live USB and click on Try Fedora:
3. Log out from
live-user and log into
root. This step is not necessary, but I prefer to use the
root user to bypass any permission issues:
4. Install the
chntpw utility with the following command (you'll need a live internet connection for this):
sudo dnf install -y chntpw
5. Check which partition should be mounted by
sfdisk -l ...:
and mount that partition (e.g.,
/dev/sda2) with the following command:
sudo mount /dev/sda2 /mnt/Microsoft/
Change the current directory to the
config directory:
cd /mnt/Microsoft/Windows/System32/config/
Also, check the user records in the Security Account Manager (SAM) database:
6. Edit the SAM database with the command:
sudo chntpw -i SAM
Then type
1 (for
Edit user data and passwords):
And type your user account name (i.e.,
Archit-PC in this example) for the username:
7. Type
1 to clear the user password or
2 to set a new password for the
Archit-PC user, then quit and save the changes:
8. Reboot to Windows. If you selected
1 above, you'll see there's no password required to log in. Just click
Sign in and you will be logged in:
That's all there is to it! I hope this will be helpful if you ever need to reset a Windows password.
