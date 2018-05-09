How to kill a process or stop a program in Linux

When a process misbehaves, you might sometimes want to terminate or kill it. In this post, we'll explore a few ways to terminate a process or an application from the command line as well as from a graphical interface, using gedit as a sample application.

Using the command line/termination characters

Ctrl + C

One problem invoking gedit from the command line (if you are not using gedit & ) is that it will not free up the prompt, so that shell session is blocked. In such cases, Ctrl+C (the Control key in combination with 'C') comes in handy. That will terminate gedit and all work will be lost (unless the file was saved). Ctrl+C sends the SIGINT signal to gedit . This is a stop signal whose default action is to terminate the process. It instructs the shell to stop gedit and return to the main loop, and you'll get the prompt back.

$ gedit

^C

Ctrl + Z

This is called a suspend character. It sends a SIGTSTP signal to process. This is also a stop signal, but the default action is not to kill but to suspend the process.

It will stop (kill/terminate) gedit and return the shell prompt.

$ gedit

^Z

[1]+ Stopped gedit

$

Once the process is suspended (in this case, gedit ), it is not possible to write or do anything in gedit . In the background, the process becomes a job. This can be verified by the jobs command.

$ jobs

[1]+ Stopped gedit

jobs allows you to control multiple processes within a single shell session. You can stop, resume, and move jobs to the background or foreground as needed.

Let's resume gedit in the background and free up a prompt to run other commands. You can do this using the bg command, followed by job ID (notice [1] from the output of jobs above. [1] is the job ID).

$ bg 1

[1]+ gedit &

This is similar to starting gedit with &, :

$ gedit &

Using kill

kill allows fine control over signals, enabling you to signal a process by specifying either a signal name or a signal number, followed by a process ID, or PID.

What I like about kill is that it can also work with job IDs. Let's start gedit in the background using gedit & . Assuming I have a job ID of gedit from the jobs command, let's send SIGINT to gedit :

$ kill -s SIGINT %1

Note that the job ID should be prefixed with % , or kill will consider it a PID.

kill can work without specifying a signal explicitly. In that case, the default action is to send SIGTERM , which will terminate the process. Execute kill -l to list all signal names, and use the man kill command to read the man page.

Using killall

If you don't want to specify a job ID or PID, killall lets you specify a process by name. The simplest way to terminate gedit using killall is:

$ killall gedit

This will kill all the processes with the name gedit . Like kill , the default signal is SIGTERM . It has the option to ignore case using -I :

$ gedit &

[1] 14852



$ killall -I GEDIT

[1]+ Terminated gedit

To learn more about various flags provided by killall (such as -u , which allows you to kill user-owned processes) check the man page ( man killall )

Using xkill

Have you ever encountered an issue where a media player, such as VLC, grayed out or hung? Now you can find the PID and kill the application using one of the commands listed above or use xkill .

xkill allows you to kill a window using a mouse. Simply execute xkill in a terminal, which should change the mouse cursor to an x or a tiny skull icon. Click x on the window you want to close. Be careful using xkill , though—as its man page explains, it can be dangerous. You have been warned!