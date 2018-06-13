Introducing a Groff Macros cheat sheet | Opensource.com

Introducing a Groff Macros cheat sheet

With this cheat sheet, you'll have a handy reference to the most common groff macros.

photo of Jim Hall 13 Jun 2018 Jim Hall Feed
Introducing a Groff Macros cheat sheet
Image by : 

opensource.com

Get the newsletter

Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.

Linux has a handy text formatting command. GNU groff is quite old, but it's still very useful to generate documents. Most people use groff to write papers, but you can also use groff as a lightweight intermediate report generator for an automated system.

Like other text formatting systems, groff is built around macros. This flexibility means you can use the macro set best meets your needs to write your documents. A groff input file is a plain text file, and groff uses the macros in your source file to generate a final document. This cheat sheet lists how to use macros from three popular macro sets (me, ms and mm) to write papers and generate reports.

Download the Groff Macros Cheat Sheet

Read more: How to format academic papers on Linux with groff -me

Topics

Cheat sheets
Linux

About the author

photo of Jim Hall
Jim Hall - Jim Hall is an open source software developer and advocate, probably best known as the founder and project coordinator for FreeDOS. Jim is also very active in the usability of open source software, as a mentor for usability testing in GNOME Outreachy, and as an occasional adjunct professor teaching a course on the Usability of Open Source Software. From 2016 to 2017, Jim served as a director on the GNOME Foundation Board of Directors. At work, Jim is Chief Information Officer in local... more about Jim Hall
More about me

Recommended reading

linux file drawer
What version of Linux am I running?
How to partition a disk in Linux
How to partition a disk in Linux
12 fiction books for Linux and open source types
12 fiction books for Linux and open source fans
and old computer and a new computer, representing migration to new software or hardware
4 tips for getting an older relative online with Linux
old microphones
The first to broadcast entirely on Linux
3 journaling applications for the Linux desktop
3 journaling applications for the Linux desktop

Comment now

Creative Commons License