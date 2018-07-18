Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
How to check free disk space in Linux
How to check free disk space in Linux
Keep track of disk utilization with this handy list of commands.
Keeping track of disk utilization information is on system administrators' (and others') daily to-do list. Linux has a few built-in utilities that help provide that information.
df
The
df command stands for "disk-free," and shows available and used disk space on the Linux system.
df -h shows disk space in human-readable format
df -a shows the file system's complete disk usage even if the Available field is 0
df -T shows the disk usage along with each block's filesystem type (e.g., xfs, ext2, ext3, btrfs, etc.)
df -i shows used and free inodes
du
du shows the disk usage of files, folders, etc. in the default kilobyte size
du -h shows disk usage in human-readable format for all directories and subdirectories
du -a shows disk usage for all files
du -s provides total disk space used by a particular file or directory
The following commands will check your total space and your utilized space.
ls -al
ls -al lists the entire contents, along with their size, of a particular directory
stat
stat <file/directory> displays the size and other stats of a file/directory or a filesystem.
fdisk -l
fdisk -l shows disk size along with disk partitioning information
These are most of the built-in utilities for checking file space in Linux. There are many similar tools, like Disks (GUI), Ncdu, etc., that also show disk space utilization. Do you have a favorite tool that's not on this list? Please share in the comments.
