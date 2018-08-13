A sysadmin’s handy cheat sheet for SELinux

Improve your skills managing and using Security-Enhanced Linux with this helpful guide.

13 Aug 2018 Alex Callejas (Red Hat) Feed
SELinux may seem complex at first, but with the right cheat sheet it can become a powerful ally for sysadmins. This guide is designed to help you to improve your skills managing and using Security-Enhanced Linux.

Also check out my more in-depth article, A sysadmin's guide to SELinux: 42 answers to the big questions.

Download the free SELinux cheat sheet.

Topics

Cheat sheets
Security and privacy
Linux
SysAdmin

About the author

Alex Callejas - Alex Callejas is a Technical Account Manager of Red Hat in the LATAM region, based in Mexico City. With more than 10 years of experience as SysAdmin, he has strong expertise on Infrastructure Hardening. Enthusiast of the Open Source, supports the community sharing his knowledge in different events of public access and universities. Geek by nature, Linux by choice, Fedora of course.
More about me

