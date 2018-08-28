15 command-line aliases to save you time

15 command-line aliases to save you time

Some aliases are included by default in your installed Linux distro.

28 Aug 2018 Archit Modi (Red Hat) Feed 4 comments
Image by : 

opensource.com

x

Get the newsletter

Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.

Linux command-line aliases are great for helping you work more efficiently. Better still, some are included by default in your installed Linux distro.

This is an example of a command-line alias in Fedora 27:

The command alias shows the list of existing aliases. Setting an alias is as simple as typing:

alias new_name="command"

Here are 15 command-line aliases that will save you time:

  1. To install any utility/application:

    alias install="sudo yum install -y"

    Here, sudo and -y are optional as per user’s preferences:

  2. To update the system:

    alias update="sudo yum update -y"

  3. To upgrade the system:

    alias upgrade="sudo yum upgrade -y"

  4. To change to the root user:

    alias root="sudo su -"

  5. To change to "user," where "user" is set as your username:

    alias user="su user"

  6. To display the list of all available ports, their status, and IP:

    alias myip="ip -br -c a"

  7. To ssh to the server myserver:

    alias myserver="ssh user@my_server_ip”

  8. To list all processes in the system:

    alias process="ps -aux"

  9. To check the status of any system service:

    alias sstatus="sudo systemctl status"

  10. To restart any system service:

    alias srestart="sudo systemctl restart"

  11. To kill any process by its name:

    alias kill="sudo pkill"

  12. To display the total used and free memory of the system:

    alias mem="free -h"

  13. To display the CPU architecture, number of CPUs, threads, etc. of the system:

    alias cpu="lscpu"

  14. To display the total disk size of the system:

    alias disk="df -h"

  15. To display the current system Linux distro (for CentOS, Fedora, and Red Hat):

    alias os="cat /etc/redhat-release"

Topics

Linux
Command line

About the author

Archit Modi - OpenStack enthusiast. Linux and Networking guy. Currently working as a Software Test Engineer at Red Hat, involved in Nova project- OpenStack. Just trying to give my two cents in this billion-trillion dollar "Open Source" world.
More about me

Recommended reading


An introduction to diffs and patches
Tux with binary code background
Happy birthday, Linux: 27 years
What was the most important moment in the history of Linux?
What was the most important moment in the history of Linux?

How to install software from the Linux command line

An introduction to pipes and named pipes in Linux

My 3 favorite Linux releases

4 Comments

Greg P
Greg Pittman on 28 Aug 2018

One thing alias is very picky about is that you cannot have any spaces between the alias name and the equals sign, or between the equals sign and the quotes at the beginning of the command.

Vote up!
1
architmodi
Archit Modi on 28 Aug 2018

Absolutely true! :)

Vote up!
0
Jon
Jon on 28 Aug 2018

For number 7, I found a much more helpful way to do that was to add shortnames to your ~/.ssh/config file. That way, the shortnames work with all ssh related tools like scp, rsync, etc. You can also add default user swaps on a personal shortened host basis, too.

Vote up!
0
Tyler Christian
Tyler Christian on 28 Aug 2018

I believe install is already a posix command.

Vote up!
0

Comment now

Creative Commons License