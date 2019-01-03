Best of blockchain: 5 must-reads

Best of blockchain: 5 must-reads

Get the latest on cryptocurrency, smart contracts, and more.

03 Jan 2019
So far, blockchain has remained in the realm of emerging tech, along with artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and virtual reality. Still, many companies and organizations are exploring the technology's potential application in areas such as supply chain, finance, and more. Technology companies and startups are also working on the third generation of blockchain, adding scalability and sustainability.

At Opensource.com, our writers also covered blockchain this year. Some popular articles covered topics such as open source crypto wallets, the evolution of blockchain, and how open source is at the heart of it all.

Top 5 blockchain stories from last year

Cash register

6 open source cryptocurrency wallets

Are you looking for a place to store and trade your Bitcoin, Ethereum, or other cryptocurrency?...
Cash register

Open source money: Bitcoin, blockchain, and free software

Get answers to some of the biggest questions about cryptocurrencies, distributed ledgers, and the...
Quilt blocks

Blockchain: Not just for cryptocurrency

There's a lot more to blockchain than Bitcoin.
Quilt blocks

Blockchain evolution: A quick guide and why open source is at the heart of it

From Bitcoin to the next generation of blockchains.
Quilt blocks

How blockchain will influence open source

Interactions between users and developers via smart contracts will give new power to open source.

Best of Opensource.com

