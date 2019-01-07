Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
date 2019-01-07

9 cheat sheets for Linux and open source
Find the ones that speak to you and get started.
There are a ton of tasks you do every single day. Make it a little easier on yourself by downloading our cheat sheets.
See this list of all of them. Nine of our favorites are listed below.
Find the ones that speak to you and get started. Or, maybe you need to send a few virtual gifts to friends this year? Our cheat sheets make nice ones.
9 Linux and open source cheat sheets
- Python 3.7 Beginner’s Cheat Sheet
The Python programming language is known for its large community and diverse extension menu. Get acquainted with Python's built-in pieces.
- i3 Linux Window Manager Cheat Sheet
Learn shortcuts to become even more productive with i3.
- Advanced SSH Cheat Sheet
SSH is a tool for remote login, and it can be used in many other ways. Get common command-line options and their configuration file equivalents.
- SELinux Commands Cheat Sheet
SELinux may seem complex at first, but it can become a powerful ally for sysadmins. Improve your skills managing and using Security-Enhanced Linux.
- Go Programming Cheat Sheet
Download this practical cheat sheet for getting started with the Go programming language.
- Raspberry Pi Cheat Sheet
Learn what you need to boot your Pi, how to install the operating system, how to enable SSH and connect to WiFi, how to install software and update your system.
- Linux Networking Cheat Sheet
If your daily tasks include managing servers and the data center's network, this list of Linux utilities and commands will help make network management easier.
- GNOME 3 Cheat Sheet
GNOME has become the default desktop environment of many Linux distributions. Increase your speed and productivity with these keyboard shortcuts.
- Blender Cheat Sheet
Get the most commonly and frequently used hotkeys and mouse button presses.
