Announcing the 2018 Open Source Yearbook: Download now

In 2018 we celebrated 20 years of “open source” and the 20-year anniversary of the Open Source Initiative (OSI). On Opensource.com, we were excited to join the celebration with an article by Christine Peterson, who coined the phrase “open source software,” and I think it’s fitting that we kick off the 4th annual Open Source Yearbook with this story, followed by 30 Linux installation tales in which our readers and writers tell their stories.

Throughout this issue, you’ll notice that old favorite technologies, including Python, Bash, Unix, GNOME, and Slackware, are still relevant today, while also leaving room for newer technologies and trends, including Flutter, Kubernetes, Raspberry Pi, AI, and serverless computing.

The past year also saw a lot of changes in open source communities. Diversity and inclusion efforts continued expanding, which is illustrated throughout these pages with articles on how to welcome newcomers, community metrics, how programmers in underrepresented countries can get ahead, gracefully receiving and giving code feedback, and a new film series that highlights women in technology.

We wrap up the 2018 Open Source Yearbook with a look back at pivotal moments in open source history, the anniversaries of Git and GNOME, an insider’s look at drafting the GPLv3 license, and 25 years of Slackware, and then we look ahead at 2019 conferences and resolutions for open source project maintainers.

In 2018, Opensource.com published 1,075 articles and welcomed more than 250 new writers. The annual Open Source Yearbook offers only a small snapshot of the larger open source story, and we’re not able to fit all the hundreds of articles and writers into these few pages.

As we begin our ninth year of Opensource.com, our team thanks our writers, readers, moderators, and community for sharing the stories, tools, and solutions that make up our wild and wonderful open source world.

