Top 5 podcasts for Linux news and tips

Like many Linux enthusiasts, I listen to a lot of podcasts. I find my daily commute is the best time to get some time to myself and catch up on the latest tech news. Over the years, I have subscribed and unsubscribed to more show feeds than I care to think about and have distilled them down to the best of the best.

Here are my top five Linux podcasts I think you should be listening to in 2019, plus a couple of bonus picks.

Late Night Linux—This podcast, hosted by Joe, Félim, Graham, and Will from the UK, is rough, ready, and pulls no punches. Joe Ressington is always ready to tell it how it is, and Félim is always quick with his opinions. It's presented in a casual conversation format—but not one to have one with the kids around, especially with subjects they are all passionate about!

Ask Noah Show—This show was forked from the Linux Action Show after it ended. Hosted by Noah Chelliah, it's presented in a radio talkback style and takes live calls from listeners—it's syndicated from a local radio station in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The podcast isn't purely about Linux, but Noah takes on technical challenges and solves them with Linux and answers listeners' questions about how to achieve good technical solutions using Linux.

The Ubuntu Podcast—If you want the latest about Ubuntu, you can't go past this show. In another podcast with a UK twist, hosts Alan Pope (Popey), Mark Johnson, and Martin Wimpress (Wimpy) present a funny and insightful view of the open source community with news directly from Ubuntu.

Linux Action News—The title says it all: it's a news show for Linux. This show was spawned from the popular Linux Action Show and is broadcast by the Jupiter Broadcasting Network, which has many other tech-related podcasts. Hosts Chris Fischer and Joe Ressington present the show in a more formal "evening news" style, which runs around 30 minutes long. If you want to get a quick weekly update on Linux and Linux-related news, this is the show for you.

Linux Unplugged—Finally, coming in at the number one spot is the granddaddy of them all, Linux Unplugged. This show gets to the core of what being in the Linux community is all about. Presented as a casual panel-style discussion by Chris Fischer and Wes Payne, the podcast includes an interactive voice chatroom where listeners can connect and be heard live on the show as it broadcasts.

Well, there you have it, my current shortlist of Linux podcasts. It's likely to change in the near future, but for now, I am enjoying every minute these guys put together.

Bonus podcasts

Here are two bonus podcasts you might want to check out.

Choose Linux is a brand-new podcast that is tantalizing because of its hosts: Joe Ressington of Linux Action News, who is a long-time Linux veteran, and Jason Evangelho, a Forbes writer who recently shot to fame in the open source community with his articles showcasing his introduction to Linux and open source. Living vicariously through Jason's introduction to Linux has been and will continue to be fun.

Command Line Heroes is a podcast produced by Red Hat. It has a very high production standard and has a slightly different format to the shows I have previously mentioned, anchored by a single presenter, developer, and CodeNewbie founder Saron Yitbarek, who presents the latest innovations in open source. Now in its second season and released fortnightly, I highly recommend that you start from the first episode of this podcast. It starts with a great intro to the O/S wars of the '90s and sets the foundations for the start of Linux.

