Emulators and Native Linux games on the Raspberry Pi

Emulators and Native Linux games on the Raspberry Pi

The Raspberry Pi is a great platform for gaming; learn how in the ninth article in our series on getting started with the Raspberry Pi.

09 Mar 2019 Anderson Silva (Red Hat) Feed
Image credits : 

Sam Alder for the Raspberry Pi Foundation. CC-BY-SA.

x

Get the newsletter

Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.

Back in the fifth article in our series on getting started with the Raspberry Pi, I mentioned Minecraft as a way to teach kids to program using a gaming platform. Today we'll talk about other ways you can play games on your Raspberry Pi, as it's a great platform for gaming—with and without emulators.

Gaming with emulators

Emulators are software that allow you to play games from different systems and different decades on your Raspberry Pi. Of the many emulators available today, the most popular for the Raspberry Pi is RetroPi. You can use it to play games from systems such as Apple II, Amiga, Atari 2600, Commodore 64, Game Boy Advance, and many others.

If RetroPi sounds interesting, check out these instructions on how to get started, and start having fun today!

Native Linux games

There are also plenty of native Linux games available on Raspbian, Raspberry Pi's operating system. Make Use Of has a great article on how to play 10 old favorites like Doom and Nuke Dukem 3D on the Raspberry Pi.

You can also use your Raspberry Pi as a game server. For example, you can set up Terraria, Minecraft, and QuakeWorld servers on the Raspberry Pi.

Topics

Raspberry Pi
Gaming

About the author

Anderson Silva - He grew up in Brazil, and wrote his first program at the age of 10 using Logo. He moved on to programming in BASIC shortly thereafter, and by the time he was in High School he was coding in Pascal. When he started college in the US, he learned C, C++, Java and had several developer jobs programming with server-side languages for web development like: Coldfusion, Perl, Php, etc. He was introduced to...
More about me

Recommended reading

video editing dashboard
How to use your Raspberry Pi for entertainment

How to keep your Raspberry Pi updated
Various programming languages in use
3 popular programming languages you can learn with Raspberry Pi

5 ways to teach kids to program with Raspberry Pi
Command line prompt
Learn Linux with the Raspberry Pi
Programming at a browser, orange hands
How to boot up a new Raspberry Pi

Comment now

Creative Commons License