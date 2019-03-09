Emulators and Native Linux games on the Raspberry Pi

Back in the fifth article in our series on getting started with the Raspberry Pi, I mentioned Minecraft as a way to teach kids to program using a gaming platform. Today we'll talk about other ways you can play games on your Raspberry Pi, as it's a great platform for gaming—with and without emulators.

Gaming with emulators

Emulators are software that allow you to play games from different systems and different decades on your Raspberry Pi. Of the many emulators available today, the most popular for the Raspberry Pi is RetroPi. You can use it to play games from systems such as Apple II, Amiga, Atari 2600, Commodore 64, Game Boy Advance, and many others.

If RetroPi sounds interesting, check out these instructions on how to get started, and start having fun today!

Native Linux games

There are also plenty of native Linux games available on Raspbian, Raspberry Pi's operating system. Make Use Of has a great article on how to play 10 old favorites like Doom and Nuke Dukem 3D on the Raspberry Pi.

You can also use your Raspberry Pi as a game server. For example, you can set up Terraria, Minecraft, and QuakeWorld servers on the Raspberry Pi.