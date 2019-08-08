Markdown beginner's cheat sheet

Markdown is a widely adopted plain-text formatting syntax used to specify HTML rendering. It is also an essential skill to learn if you want to contribute to open source software.

Like many concepts in open source communities, there are multiple, domain-specific distributions of Markdown. CommonMark provides an unambiguous rendering specification for defined Markdown incantations while many communities offer extensions to the official specification.

This cheat sheet provides you with a reliable baseline for writing and reading Markdown using the CommonMark specification. It also includes syntax for the two most popular Git repository services, GitHub and GitLab. Each service extends CommonMark to give users helpful shortcuts to common, or just plain fun, markup.

Download the Markdown beginners cheat sheet.

