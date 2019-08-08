Markdown beginner's cheat sheet | Opensource.com

Markdown beginner's cheat sheet

Learn Markdown syntax to be ready to contribute to open source software.

08 Aug 2019 Matthew Broberg (Red Hat)
Cheat Sheet cover image
Image by : 
Opensource.com
x

Markdown is a widely adopted plain-text formatting syntax used to specify HTML rendering. It is also an essential skill to learn if you want to contribute to open source software. 

Like many concepts in open source communities, there are multiple, domain-specific distributions of Markdown. CommonMark provides an unambiguous rendering specification for defined Markdown incantations while many communities offer extensions to the official specification.

This cheat sheet provides you with a reliable baseline for writing and reading Markdown using the CommonMark specification. It also includes syntax for the two most popular Git repository services, GitHub and GitLab. Each service extends CommonMark to give users helpful shortcuts to common, or just plain fun, markup.

Download the Markdown beginners cheat sheet

Topics

Cheat sheets

About the author

I'm happiest at a microphone
Matthew Broberg - Matt loves working with technology communities to develop products and content that invite delightful engagement. He's a serial podcaster, best known for the Geek Whisperers podcast, is on the board of the Influence Marketing Council, co-maintains the DevRel Collective, and often shares his thoughts on Twitter and GitHub
More about me

