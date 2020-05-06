Customizing my open source PHP framework for web development

PHP Codeignitor is an open source framework providing business applications with the easy-to-use PHP programming language and powerful tools for coding. It also provides business intelligence, server monitoring, development, and application integration facilities. It's a relatively quiet project that you don't hear much about, but it's got a lot going for it that many developers new to it find surprising and refreshing.

I use Codeignitor at my job working for an online tuition service provider in Singapore. We offer services that aren't common enough to be the default feature set for templates or existing back-ends, so I need something that provides good, solid, raw materials I can build upon. Initially, I was considering other platforms such as Wordpress for our website; however, I arrived at Codeignitor due to its flexibility and integration of functions needed in the tuition-matching process.

Here are the points that sold me on Codeignitor:

Database integration with MySQL—A major functionality is allowing clients to browse the tutor database and add tutors like a "shopping cart" similar to an e-commerce platform.

Client interface system—Users can log in to manage preferences and edit their particulars, modify subject taught, areas traveled, mobile number, address, etc.

Customized administrator panel—The administrator can access the client's submission with a customized admin panel, which is integrated with a customer service feature so the administrator can follow up individually.

Payment system—The admin panel comes with an invoice and payments gateway, which is integrated with Paypal.

CMS editor interface—The administrator is able to edit text and images in the blog and subject pages, as well as add new pages.

The project took around six months to complete and another two months of debugging work. If I'd had to build all of it from scratch or try to rework an existing framework to suit our needs, it would have taken longer, and I probably wouldn't have ended up with what I needed for the demands of our customers.

Features and benefits

There are many more features that draw developers to PHP Codeignitor, including error handling and code formatting, which are useful in every coding situation. It supports templates, which can be used to add functionality to an existing website or to generate new ones. There are many features available for a business that needs to use a web-based system, including the ability to use custom tags. Most can be used by even an average developer who does not have any prior experience in programming.

The key features of Codeignitor are:

XML core services,

HTTP/FTP core services

AppData and PHP sandbox features

XSLT and HTML templates

Encrypted information transfer

PCM Codeignitor server monitoring

Application integration

File Transfer Protocol (FTP)

Help desk support

Apache POI (content management infrastructure used for hosting a website)

Compatibility

Codeignitor is compatible with many leading software applications like PHP, MySQL, MariaDB, phpMyAdmin, Apache, OpenBSD, XSLT, SQLite, and more. A number of companies prefer to use Codeignitor products for their website requirements because they are easy to work with and integrate. If you're not comfortable creating your own website, you can find many developers and design agencies that provide custom web development services.

Security

Other features

Codeignitor also provides data security through SSL encryption. The encryption protects the data from external threats such as intruders and firewalls. The data storage facility also allows for security audits of the company's website.

A good PHP web development company uses several advanced and third-party technologies such as XML and PHP. It provides organizations with a complete platform to develop professional-looking, useful websites with a business application. Codeignitor makes it easy to use third party technology, and works with common web development software. This allows web agencies to easily create websites with their chosen modules. Most PHP developers offer support and training services for individuals, as well.

Using PHP framework Codeignitor

Codeignitor allows businesses to have a complete package for PHP development that will offer the right combination of power, flexibility, and performance. So far, I am very pleased with our website and I have continuously upgraded and added new features along the way. I look forward to discovering what else I can do with our website using Codeignitor. Could it be right for you too?