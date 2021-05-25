Launch Flatpaks from your Linux terminal

The Flatpak application distribution model is helping developers target Linux in a new and easy way, and it's helping Linux users install more applications without worrying about what version of Linux they're running. It's an exciting technology, and on my Fedora Silverblue system, it's the default package installation method. All of my desktop applications on Silverblue and several of my favorites I use on Slackware are running as Flatpaks.

There's one thing that makes Flatpak a little awkward in some cases, though, and that's its naming scheme. For instance, when I install Emacs as a Flatpak, it's registered on my system as org.gnu.emacs . This is done, apparently, for fear of clobbering the name of an existing system-level application—if I already have Emacs installed, then what's the differentiation between /usr/bin/emacs and the Flatpak installation of Emacs? For this reason, a Flatpak like Emacs gets installed to something like (get ready for it) this path:

/var/lib/flatpak/app/org.gnu.emacs/current/active/export/bin/org.gnu.emacs

It's not symlinked from /usr/bin or /opt , the location isn't added to the user's path, and launching a Flatpak requires an invocation like this:

$ flatpak run org.gnu.emacs

That's a lot of typing compared to just entering emacs .

Names are hard to remember

org.libreoffice.LibreOffice

org.gimp.GIMP

The Flatpak naming scheme also assumes you use a Flatpak often enough to remember the package's reverse DNS name. Aside from the structure, there's no standard for naming a Flatpak, so one Flatpak could use camel-case, such as, while another might use a mix, such as

Some names are easier to remember than others, too. For example, org.glimpse_editor.Glimpse is easy to remember only if you remember its website is http://glimpse-editor.org, rather than glimpse.org, and an underscore replaces the dash.

From the viewpoint of Flatpak developers, this isn't a problem because Flatpaks are intended to be launched from the desktop. You don't have to remember org.gnu.emacs because you can always launch it from GNOME Activities or your K-Menu or a similar graphical launcher.

This holds true often enough, but sometimes it's more convenient to launch an application from a terminal because you're already using the terminal. Whether I want an image in Glimpse or a text file in Emacs or a music file in VLC, I'm very frequently too busy in the terminal to "drop" out to the desktop (even though it's just one key away!), launch the application, click through the menus to open a file, and then click through my filesystem to find the file I want to open.

It's just faster to type the command followed by the file I want to open. But if I have to type flatpak run org.something.app , it isn't.

Using Bash aliases to launch a Flatpak

The obvious solution to all of this is a Bash alias. With a Bash alias, you can assign any arbitrary command to nearly any word you want. There are many common Bash aliases that nearly every Linux user has on their system, either by conscious choice or because the distribution presets them:

$ grep alias ~ / .bashrc

alias cp = 'cp -v'

alias rm = '/usr/bin/local/trashy'

alias mv = 'mv -v'

alias ls = 'ls --color'

alias ll = 'ls -l --color'

alias lh = 'll -h'

You can create aliases for Flatpaks, too:

alias emacs = 'flatpak run org.gnu.emacs'

Problem solved!

Better interaction with Bash scripting

It didn't take long for the process of adding aliases manually to feel too laborious to me. And for me, it's not the task but the process. Opening an editor and adding an alias is remarkably quick, but it's a break in my workflow.

What I really want is something I can, mentally and physically, append to the initial Flatpak install process as needed. Not all the Flatpaks I install require an alias. For instance, here's a partial list of Flatpaks on my Silverblue system:

$ find / var / lib / flatpak / app /* -maxdepth 0 -type d | tail -n5

/ var / lib / flatpak / app / org.gnome.baobab

/ var / lib / flatpak / app / org.gnome.Calculator

/ var / lib / flatpak / app / org.gnome.Calendar

/ var / lib / flatpak / app / org.gnome.Characters

/ var / lib / flatpak / app / org.gnome.clocks

/ var / lib / flatpak / app / org.gnome.Contacts

/ var / lib / flatpak / app / org.gnome.eog

/ var / lib / flatpak / app / org.gnome.Evince

/ var / lib / flatpak / app / org.gnome.FileRoller

/ var / lib / flatpak / app / org.gnome.font-viewer

/ var / lib / flatpak / app / org.gnome.gedit

/ var / lib / flatpak / app / org.gnome.Logs

/ var / lib / flatpak / app / org.gnome.Maps

/ var / lib / flatpak / app / org.gnome.NautilusPreviewer

/ var / lib / flatpak / app / org.gnome.Rhythmbox3

/ var / lib / flatpak / app / org.gnome.Screenshot

/ var / lib / flatpak / app / org.gnome.Weather

/ var / lib / flatpak / app / org.gnu.emacs

/ var / lib / flatpak / app / org.signal.Signal

I'll never launch Weather or GNOME Calculator from the terminal. I won't ever launch Signal from the terminal, either, because it's an application I open at the start of my day and never close.

Therefore, the requirements I defined for myself are:

As-needed addition of an alias

Terminal-based control, so it fits comfortably at the end of my Flatpak install process

Does one thing and does it well

Portable across Fedora, RHEL, Slackware, and any other distro I happen to be using any given week

The solution I've settled on lately is a custom little Bash script that I use to add aliases for Flatpaks I know I want to access quickly from my terminal. Here's the script:

#!/bin/sh

# GPLv3 appears here

# gnu.org/licenses/gpl-3.0.md



# vars

SYMRC =.bashrc.d

SYMDIR = $HOME / $SYMRC

SYMFILE =flatpak_aliases



# exit on errors

set -e



# this is where the aliases lives

if [ ! -d $SYMDIR ] ; then

mkdir " ${SYMDIR} "

touch " ${SYMDIR} " / " ${SYMFILE} "

fi



sourcer ( ) {

echo 'Run this command to update your shell:'

echo ". ${SYMDIR} / ${SYMFILE} "

}



lister ( ) {

cat " ${SYMDIR} " / " ${SYMFILE} "

}



adder ( ) {

grep "alias ${ARG} \=" " ${SYMDIR} " / " ${SYMFILE} " && i = 1

[ [ $VERBOSE ] ] && echo " $i "



if [ $i > 0 ] ; then

echo "Alias for ${ARG} already exists:"

grep "alias ${ARG} =" " ${SYMDIR} " / " ${SYMFILE} "

exit

else

echo "alias ${ARG} =' ${COMMAND} '" >> " ${SYMDIR} " / " ${SYMFILE} "

[ [ $VERBOSE ] ] && echo "Alias for ${ARG} added"

sourcer

fi



unset i

}



remover ( ) {

echo "Removing stuff."

sed -i "/alias ${ARG} \=/d" " ${SYMDIR} " / " ${SYMFILE} "

sourcer

}



# arg parse

while [ True ] ; do

if [ "$1" = "--help" -o "$1" = "-h" ] ; then

echo " "

echo "$0 add --command 'flatpak run org.gnu.emacs' emacs \# create symlink for emacs"

echo "$0 add --command 'flatpak run org.gnu.emacs -fs' emacs-fs \# create symlink for emacs in fullscreen"

echo "$0 remove emacs \# remove emacs symlink"

echo "$0 list \# list all active flatpak symlinks"

echo " "

exit

elif [ "$1" = "--verbose" -o "$1" = "-v" ] ; then

VERBOSE = 1

shift 1

elif [ "$1" = "list" ] ; then

MODE = "list"

shift 1

elif [ "$1" = "add" ] ; then

MODE = "add"

shift 1

elif [ "$1" = "remove" ] ; then

MODE = "remove"

shift 1

elif [ "$1" = "--command" -o "$1" = "-c" ] ; then

COMMAND = " ${2} "

shift 2

else

break

fi

done



#create array, retain spaces

ARG = ( " ${@} " )



case $MODE in

add )

adder

;;

list )

lister

;;

remove )

remover

;;

* )

echo "You must specify an action <list|add|remove>"

exit 1

esac

Using the script

When I install a Flatpak I expect to want to launch from the terminal, I finish the process with this script:

$ flatpak install org.gnu.emacs

$ pakrat add -c 'flatpak run org.gnu.emacs' emacs

Alias for emacs added.

Run this command to update your shell:

. ~ / .bashrc.d / flatpak_aliases



$ . ~ / .bashrc.d / flatpak_aliases

If an alias already exists, it's discovered, and no new alias is created.

I can remove an alias, too:

$ pakrat remove emacs

This doesn't remove the Flatpak and only operates on the dedicated flatpak_aliases file.

All Flatpak aliases are added to ~/.bashrc.d/flatpak_aliases , which you can automatically source when your shell is launched by placing this manner of code into your .bashrc or .bash_profile or .profile file:

if [ -d ~ / .bashrc.d ] ; then

for rc in ~ / .bashrc.d /* ; do

if [ -f " $rc " ] ; then

. " $rc "

fi

done

fi



unset rc

Flatpak launching made easy

Flatpaks integrate really well with desktop Linux, and they have a strong, reproducible infrastructure behind them. They're relatively easy to build and a breeze to use. With just a little added effort, you can bring them down into the terminal so that you can use them whichever way works best for you. There are probably several other projects like this out there and probably a few in development that are far more advanced than a simple Bash script, but this one's been working well for me so far. Try it out, or share your custom solution in the comments!