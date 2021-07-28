Kernel tracing with trace-cmd

In my previous article, I explained how to use ftrace to trace kernel functions. Using ftrace by writing and reading from files can get tedious, so I used a wrapper around it to run commands with options to enable and disable tracing, set filters, view output, clear output, and more.

The trace-cmd command is a utility that helps you do just this. In this article, I use trace-cmd to perform the same tasks I did in my ftrace article. Since I refer back to that article frequently, I recommend you read it before you read this one.

Install trace-cmd

I run the commands in this article as the root user.

The ftrace mechanism is built into the kernel, and you can verify it is enabled with:

# mount | grep tracefs

none on /sys/kernel/tracing type tracefs ( rw , relatime , seclabel )

However, you need to install the trace-cmd utility manually.

# dnf install trace-cmd -y

List available tracers

When using ftrace , you must view a file's contents to see what tracers are available. But with trace-cmd , you can get this information with:

# trace-cmd list -t

hwlat blk mmiotrace function_graph wakeup_dl wakeup_rt wakeup function nop

Enable the function tracer

In my earlier article, I used two tracers, and I'll do the same here. Enable your first tracer, function , with:

$ trace-cmd start -p function

plugin 'function'

View the trace output

Once the tracer is enabled, you can view the output by using the show arguments. This shows only the first 20 lines to keep the example short (see my earlier article for an explanation of the output):

# trace-cmd show | head - 20

## tracer : function

#

# entries-in-buffer/entries-written : 410142 / 3380032 #P : 8

#

# _ ----- => irqs-off

# / _ ---- => need-resched

# | / _ --- => hardirq/softirq

# || / _ -- => preempt-depth

# ||| / delay

# TASK-PID CPU# |||| TIMESTAMP FUNCTION

# | | | |||| | |

gdbus- 2606 [ 004 ] . .s . 10520.538759 : __msecs_to_jiffies <-rebalance_domains

gdbus- 2606 [ 004 ] . .s . 10520.538760 : load_balance <-rebalance_domains

gdbus- 2606 [ 004 ] . .s . 10520.538761 : idle_cpu <-load_balance

gdbus- 2606 [ 004 ] . .s . 10520.538762 : group_balance_cpu <-load_balance

gdbus- 2606 [ 004 ] . .s . 10520.538762 : find_busiest_group <-load_balance

gdbus- 2606 [ 004 ] . .s . 10520.538763 : update_group_capacity <-update_sd_lb_stats .constprop .0

gdbus- 2606 [ 004 ] . .s . 10520.538763 : __msecs_to_jiffies <-update_group_capacity

gdbus- 2606 [ 004 ] . .s . 10520.538765 : idle_cpu <-update_sd_lb_stats .constprop .0

gdbus- 2606 [ 004 ] . .s . 10520.538766 : __msecs_to_jiffies <-rebalance_domains

Stop tracing and clear the buffer

Tracing continues to run in the background, and you can keep viewing the output using show .

To stop tracing, run trace-cmd with the stop argument:

# trace-cmd stop

To clear the buffer, run it with the clear argument:

# trace-cmd clear

Enable the function_graph tracer

Enable the second tracer, function_graph , by running:

# trace-cmd start -p function_graph

plugin 'function_graph'

Once again, view the output using the show argument. As expected, the output is slightly different from the first trace output. This time it includes a function calls chain:

# trace-cmd show | head - 20

## tracer : function_graph

#

# CPU DURATION FUNCTION CALLS

# | | | | | | |

4 ) 0.079 us | } /* rcu_all_qs */

4 ) 0.327 us | } /* __cond_resched */

4 ) 0.081 us | rcu_read_unlock_strict ( ) ;

4 ) | __cond_resched ( ) {

4 ) 0.078 us | rcu_all_qs ( ) ;

4 ) 0.243 us | }

4 ) 0.080 us | rcu_read_unlock_strict ( ) ;

4 ) | __cond_resched ( ) {

4 ) 0.078 us | rcu_all_qs ( ) ;

4 ) 0.241 us | }

4 ) 0.080 us | rcu_read_unlock_strict ( ) ;

4 ) | __cond_resched ( ) {

4 ) 0.079 us | rcu_all_qs ( ) ;

4 ) 0.235 us | }

4 ) 0.095 us | rcu_read_unlock_strict ( ) ;

4 ) | __cond_resched ( ) {

Use the stop and clear commands to stop tracing and clear the buffer:

# trace-cmd stop

# trace-cmd clear

Tweak tracing to increase depth

If you want to see more depth in the function calls, you can tweak the tracer:

# trace-cmd start -p function_graph --max-graph-depth 5

plugin 'function_graph'

Now when you compare this output with what you saw before, you should see more nested function calls:

# trace-cmd show | head - 20

## tracer : function_graph

#

# CPU DURATION FUNCTION CALLS

# | | | | | | |

6 ) | __fget_light ( ) {

6 ) 0.804 us | __fget_files ( ) ;

6 ) 2.708 us | }

6 ) 3.650 us | } /* __fdget */

6 ) 0.547 us | eventfd_poll ( ) ;

6 ) 0.535 us | fput ( ) ;

6 ) | __fdget ( ) {

6 ) | __fget_light ( ) {

6 ) 0.946 us | __fget_files ( ) ;

6 ) 1.895 us | }

6 ) 2.849 us | }

6 ) | sock_poll ( ) {

6 ) 0.651 us | unix_poll ( ) ;

6 ) 1.905 us | }

6 ) 0.475 us | fput ( ) ;

6 ) | __fdget ( ) {

Learn available functions to trace

If you want to trace only certain functions and ignore the rest, you need to know the exact function names. You can get them with the list argument followed by -f . This example searches for the common kernel function kmalloc , which is used to allocate memory in the kernel:

# trace-cmd list -f | grep kmalloc

bpf_map_kmalloc_node

mempool_kmalloc

__traceiter_kmalloc

__traceiter_kmalloc_node

kmalloc_slab

kmalloc_order

kmalloc_order_trace

kmalloc_large_node

__kmalloc

__kmalloc_track_caller

__kmalloc_node

__kmalloc_node_track_caller

[ ... ]

Here's the total count of functions available on my test system:

# trace-cmd list -f | wc -l

63165

Trace kernel module-related functions

You can also trace functions related to a specific kernel module. Imagine you want to trace kvm kernel module-related functions. Ensure the module is loaded:

# lsmod | grep kvm_intel

kvm_intel 335872 0

kvm 987136 1 kvm_intel

Run trace-cmd again with the list argument, and from the output, grep for lines that end in ] . This will filter out the kernel modules. Then grep the kernel module kvm_intel , and you should see all the functions related to that kernel module:

# trace-cmd list -f | grep ] $ | grep kvm_intel

vmx_can_emulate_instruction [ kvm_intel ]

vmx_update_emulated_instruction [ kvm_intel ]

vmx_setup_uret_msr [ kvm_intel ]

vmx_set_identity_map_addr [ kvm_intel ]

handle_machine_check [ kvm_intel ]

handle_triple_fault [ kvm_intel ]

vmx_patch_hypercall [ kvm_intel ]



[ ... ]



vmx_dump_dtsel [ kvm_intel ]

vmx_dump_sel [ kvm_intel ]

Trace specific functions

Now that you know how to find functions of interest, put that knowledge to work with an example. As in the earlier article, try to trace filesystem-related functions. The filesystem I had on my test system was ext4 .

This procedure is slightly different; instead of start , you run the command with the record argument followed by the "pattern" of the functions you want to trace. You also need to specify the tracer you want; in this case, that's function_graph . The command continues recording the trace until you stop it with Ctrl+C. So after a few seconds, hit Ctrl+C to stop tracing:

# trace-cmd list -f | grep ^ ext4_



# trace-cmd record -l ext4_ * -p function_graph

plugin 'function_graph'

Hit Ctrl ^ C to stop recording

^ C

CPU0 data recorded at offset = 0x856000

8192 bytes in size

[ ... ]

View the recorded trace

To view the trace you recorded earlier, run the command with the report argument. From the output, it's clear that the filter worked, and you see only the ext4-related function trace:

# trace-cmd report | head - 20

[ ... ]

cpus = 8

trace-cmd- 12697 [ 000 ] 11303.928103 : funcgraph_entry : | ext4_show_options ( ) {

trace-cmd- 12697 [ 000 ] 11303.928104 : funcgraph_entry : 0.187 us | ext4_get_dummy_policy ( ) ;

trace-cmd- 12697 [ 000 ] 11303.928105 : funcgraph_exit : 1.583 us | }

trace-cmd- 12697 [ 000 ] 11303.928122 : funcgraph_entry : | ext4_create ( ) {

trace-cmd- 12697 [ 000 ] 11303.928122 : funcgraph_entry : | ext4_alloc_inode ( ) {

trace-cmd- 12697 [ 000 ] 11303.928123 : funcgraph_entry : 0.101 us | ext4_es_init_tree ( ) ;

trace-cmd- 12697 [ 000 ] 11303.928123 : funcgraph_entry : 0.083 us | ext4_init_pending_tree ( ) ;

trace-cmd- 12697 [ 000 ] 11303.928123 : funcgraph_entry : 0.141 us | ext4_fc_init_inode ( ) ;

trace-cmd- 12697 [ 000 ] 11303.928123 : funcgraph_exit : 0.931 us | }

trace-cmd- 12697 [ 000 ] 11303.928124 : funcgraph_entry : 0.081 us | ext4_get_dummy_policy ( ) ;

trace-cmd- 12697 [ 000 ] 11303.928124 : funcgraph_entry : 0.133 us | ext4_get_group_desc ( ) ;

trace-cmd- 12697 [ 000 ] 11303.928124 : funcgraph_entry : 0.115 us | ext4_free_inodes_count ( ) ;

trace-cmd- 12697 [ 000 ] 11303.928124 : funcgraph_entry : 0.114 us | ext4_get_group_desc ( ) ;

Trace a specific PID

Say you want to trace functions related to a specific persistent identifier (PID). Open another terminal and note the PID of the running shell:

# echo $$

10885

Run the record command again and pass the PID using the -P option. This time, let the terminal run (i.e., do not press Ctrl+C yet):

# trace-cmd record -P 10885 -p function_graph

plugin 'function_graph'

Hit Ctrl ^ C to stop recording

Run some activity on the shell

Move back to the other terminal where you had a shell running with a specific PID and run any command, e.g., ls to list files:

# ls

Temp-9b61f280-fdc1- 4512 - 9211 -5c60f764d702

tracker-extract- 3 -files.1000

v8-compile-cache- 1000

[ ... ]

Move back to the terminal where you enabled tracing and hit Ctrl+C to stop tracing:

# trace-cmd record -P 10885 -p function_graph

plugin 'function_graph'

Hit Ctrl ^ C to stop recording

^ C

CPU1 data recorded at offset = 0x856000

618496 bytes in size

[ ... ]

In the trace's output, you can see the PID and the Bash shell on the left and the function calls related to it on the right. This can be pretty handy to narrow down your tracing:

# trace-cmd report | head - 20



cpus = 8

<idle > - 0 [ 001 ] 11555.380581 : funcgraph_entry : | switch_mm_irqs_off ( ) {

<idle > - 0 [ 001 ] 11555.380583 : funcgraph_entry : 1.703 us | load_new_mm_cr3 ( ) ;

<idle > - 0 [ 001 ] 11555.380586 : funcgraph_entry : 0.493 us | switch_ldt ( ) ;

<idle > - 0 [ 001 ] 11555.380587 : funcgraph_exit : 7.235 us | }

bash- 10885 [ 001 ] 11555.380589 : funcgraph_entry : 1.046 us | finish_task_switch .isra .0 ( ) ;

bash- 10885 [ 001 ] 11555.380591 : funcgraph_entry : | __fdget ( ) {

bash- 10885 [ 001 ] 11555.380592 : funcgraph_entry : 2.036 us | __fget_light ( ) ;

bash- 10885 [ 001 ] 11555.380594 : funcgraph_exit : 3.256 us | }

bash- 10885 [ 001 ] 11555.380595 : funcgraph_entry : | tty_poll ( ) {

bash- 10885 [ 001 ] 11555.380597 : funcgraph_entry : | tty_ldisc_ref_wait ( ) {

bash- 10885 [ 001 ] 11555.380598 : funcgraph_entry : | ldsem_down_read ( ) {

bash- 10885 [ 001 ] 11555.380598 : funcgraph_entry : | __cond_resched ( ) {

Give it a try