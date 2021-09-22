Add storage with LVM

Logical Volume Manager (LVM) allows for a layer of abstraction between the operating system and the hardware. Normally, your OS looks for disks ( /dev/sda , /dev/sdb , and so on) and partitions within those disks ( /dev/sda1 , /dev/sdb1 , and so on).

In LVM, a virtual layer is created between the operating system and the disks. Instead of one drive holding some number of partitions, LVM creates a unified storage pool (called a Volume Group) that spans any number of physical drives (called Physical Volumes). Using the storage available in a Volume Group, LVM provides what appear to be disks and partitions to your OS.

And the operating system is completely unaware that it's being "tricked."

Because the LVM creates volume groups and logical volumes virtually, it makes it easy to resize or move them, or create new volumes, even while the system is running. Additionally, LVM provides features that are not present otherwise, like creating live snapshots of logical volumes, without unmounting the disk first.

A volume group in an LVM is a named virtual container that groups together the underlying physical disks. It acts as a pool from which logical volumes of different sizes can be created. Logical volumes contain the actual file system and can span multiple disks, and don't need to be physically contiguous.

Features

Partition names normally have system designations like /dev/sda1 . LVM volumes have normal human-understandable names, like home or media .

. LVM volumes have normal human-understandable names, like or . The total size of partitions is limited by the size of the underlying physical disk. In LVM, volumes can span multiple disks, and are only limited by the total size of all physical disks in the LVM.

Partitions can normally only be resized, moved, or deleted when the disk is not in use and is unmounted. LVM volumes can be manipulated while the system is running.

Partitions can only be expanded by allocating them free space adjacent to the partition. LVM volumes can take free space from anywhere.

Expanding a partition involves moving the data around to make free space, which is time-consuming and could lead to data loss during a power outage. LVM volumes can take free space from anywhere in the volume group, even on another disk.

Because it’s so easy to create volumes in an LVM, it encourages creating different volumes, like creating separate volumes to test features or to try different operating systems. With partitions, this process would be time-consuming and error-prone.

Snapshots can only be created in an LVM. It allows you to create a point-in-time image of the current logical volume, even while the system is running. This is great for backups.

Test setup

As a demonstration, assume your system has the following drive configuration:

NAME MAJ:MIN RM SIZE RO TYPE MOUNTPOINT

xvda 202:0 0 8G 0 disk

`-xvda1 202:1 0 8G 0 part /

xvdb 202:16 0 1G 0 disk

xvdc 202:32 0 1G 0 disk

xvdd 202:48 0 2G 0 disk

xvde 202:64 0 5G 0 disk

xvdf 202:80 0 8G 0 disk

Step 1. Initialize disks to use with LVM

Run pvcreate /dev/xvdb /dev/xvdc /dev/xvdd /dev/xvde /dev/xvdf . The output should be:

Physical volume "/dev/xvdb" successfully created

Physical volume "/dev/xvdc" successfully created

Physical volume "/dev/xvdd" successfully created

Physical volume "/dev/xvde" successfully created

Physical volume "/dev/xvdf" successfully created

See the result using pvs or pvdisplay :

"/dev/xvde" is a new physical volume of "5.00 GiB"

--- NEW Physical volume ---

PV Name / dev / xvde

VG Name

PV Size 5.00 GiB

Allocatable NO

PE Size 0

Total PE 0

Free PE 0

Allocated PE 0

PV UUID 728JtI-ffZD-h2dZ-JKnV-8IOf-YKdS-8srJtn



"/dev/xvdb" is a new physical volume of "1.00 GiB"

--- NEW Physical volume ---

PV Name / dev / xvdb

VG Name

PV Size 1.00 GiB

Allocatable NO

PE Size 0

Total PE 0

Free PE 0

Allocated PE 0

PV UUID zk1phS-7uXc-PjBP-5Pv9-dtAV-zKe6-8OCRkZ



"/dev/xvdd" is a new physical volume of "2.00 GiB"

--- NEW Physical volume ---

PV Name / dev / xvdd

VG Name

PV Size 2.00 GiB

Allocatable NO

PE Size 0

Total PE 0

Free PE 0

Allocated PE 0

PV UUID R0I139-Ipca-KFra-2IZX-o9xJ-IW49-T22fPc



"/dev/xvdc" is a new physical volume of "1.00 GiB"

--- NEW Physical volume ---

PV Name / dev / xvdc

VG Name

PV Size 1.00 GiB

Allocatable NO

PE Size 0

Total PE 0

Free PE 0

Allocated PE 0

PV UUID FDzcVS-sq22-2b13-cYRj-dXHf-QLjS-22Meae



"/dev/xvdf" is a new physical volume of "8.00 GiB"

--- NEW Physical volume ---

PV Name / dev / xvdf

VG Name

PV Size 8.00 GiB

Allocatable NO

PE Size 0

Total PE 0

Free PE 0

Allocated PE 0

PV UUID TRVSH9-Bo5D-JHHb-g0NX-8IoS-GG6T-YV4d0p

Step 2. Create the volume group

Run vgcreate myvg /dev/xvdb /dev/xvdc /dev/xvdd /dev/xvde /dev/xvdf . See the results with vgs or vgdisplay :

--- Volume group ---

VG Name myvg

System ID

Format lvm2

Metadata Areas 5

Metadata Sequence No 1

VG Access read/write

VG Status resizable

MAX LV 0

Cur LV 0

Open LV 0

Max PV 0

Cur PV 5

Act PV 5

VG Size 16.98 GiB

PE Size 4.00 MiB

Total PE 4347

Alloc PE / Size 0 / 0

Free PE / Size 4347 / 16.98 GiB

VG UUID ewrrWp-Tonj-LeFa-4Ogi-BIJJ-vztN-yrepkh

Step 3: Create logical volumes

Run the following commands:

lvcreate myvg --name media --size 4G

lvcreate myvg --name home --size 4G

Verify the results using lvs or lvdisplay :

--- Logical volume ---

LV Path /dev/myvg/media

LV Name media

VG Name myvg

LV UUID LOBga3-pUNX-ZnxM-GliZ-mABH-xsdF-3VBXFT

LV Write Access read/write

LV Creation host, time ip-10-0-5-236, 2017-02-03 05:29:15 +0000

LV Status available

# open 0

LV Size 4.00 GiB

Current LE 1024

Segments 1

Allocation inherit

Read ahead sectors auto

- currently set to 256

Block device 252:0



--- Logical volume ---

LV Path /dev/myvg/home

LV Name home

VG Name myvg

LV UUID Hc06sl-vtss-DuS0-jfqj-oNce-qKf6-e5qHhK

LV Write Access read/write

LV Creation host, time ip-10-0-5-236, 2017-02-03 05:29:40 +0000

LV Status available

# open 0

LV Size 4.00 GiB

Current LE 1024

Segments 1

Allocation inherit

Read ahead sectors auto

- currently set to 256

Block device 252:1

Step 4: Create the file system

Create the file system using:

mkfs.ext3 / dev / myvg / media

mkfs.ext3 / dev / myvg / home

Mount it:

mount / dev / myvg / media / media

mount / dev / myvg / home / home

See your full setup using lsblk :

NAME MAJ:MIN RM SIZE RO TYPE MOUNTPOINT

xvda 202:0 0 8G 0 disk

`-xvda1 202:1 0 8G 0 part /

xvdb 202:16 0 1G 0 disk

xvdc 202:32 0 1G 0 disk

xvdd 202:48 0 2G 0 disk

xvde 202:64 0 5G 0 disk

`-myvg-media 252:0 0 4G 0 lvm /media

xvdf 202:80 0 8G 0 disk

`-myvg-home 252:1 0 4G 0 lvm /home

Step 5: Extending the LVM

Add a new disk at /dev/xvdg . To extend the home volume, run the following commands:

pvcreate / dev / xvdg

vgextend myvg / dev / xvdg

lvextend -l 100 % FREE / dev / myvg / home

resize2fs / dev / myvg / home

Run df -h and you should see your new size reflected.

And that's it!

LVM enables extreme flexibility in how you configure your storage. Try it out, and have fun with LVM!

This article was originally published on the author's personal blog and has been adapted with permission.