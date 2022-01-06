Send desktop notifications and reminders from Linux terminal

Sometimes it's useful to get visual feedback from a script. For example, when a script or cron job completes, a long-running build fails, or there is an urgent problem during script execution. Desktop applications can do this with popup notifications, but it can be done from a script too! You can use script commands to send yourself desktop notifications and reminders.

The below code has been written and tested on Linux. It can also be done on macOS with a bit of effort. See the last section for some hints and tips.

Sending notifications from the Linux terminal

To send notifications from the Linux terminal, use the notify-send command. Run which notify-send to see if it's present on your system. If not, install it with your package manager of choice.

On Fedora, type:

$ sudo dnf install notify-send

On Debian-based distributions, type:

$ sudo apt install notify-send

A few examples of simple notifications:

$ notify-send "Dinner ready!"

$ notify-send "Tip of the Day" "How about a nap?"

You can customize the notification with options such as urgency level, custom icon, etc. Find out more with man notify-send . You can use a small set of HTML tags in the notification body to give your messages a nice touch. On top of that, URLs are rendered as clickable. For example:

$ notify-send -u critical \

"Build failed!" \

"There were <b>123</b> errors. Click here to see the results: http://buildserver/latest"

Sent notifications are picked up by the desktop environment and displayed just like any other notification. They will have the same consistent look, feel, and behavior.

Combine notify-send with at

Cron is commonly used to schedule commands at regular intervals. The at command schedules the single execution of a command at a specified time. If you run it like this, it starts in interactive mode, where you can enter commands to execute at a given time:

$ at 12 :00

This isn't useful for scripts. Luckily, at accepts parameters from standard input so that we can use it this way:

$ echo "npm run build" | at now + 1 minute

$ echo "backup-db" | at 13 :00

There are many ways of specifying time. From absolute time, such as 10:00 through relative time, such as now + 2 hours , to special times such as noon or midnight . We can combine it with notify-send to show ourselves reminders at some time in the future. For example:

$ echo "notify-send 'Stop it and go home now?' 'Enough work for today.' -u critical" | at now

The remind command

Now, build a custom Bash command for sending yourself reminders. How about something as simple and human-friendly as:

$ remind "I'm still here" now

$ remind "Time to wake up!" in 5 minutes

$ remind "Dinner" in 1 hour

$ remind "Take a break" at noon

$ remind "It's Friday pints time!" at 17 :00

This is better than Alexa! How to get this goodness?

See the code below. It defines a shell function called remind, which supports the above syntax. The actual work is done in the last two lines. The rest is responsible for help, parameter validation, etc., which roughly matches the proportion of useful code vs. necessary white-noise in any large application.

Save the code somewhere, for example, in the ~/bin/remind file, and source the function in your .bashrc profile so that it's loaded when you log in:

$ source ~ / bin / remind

Reload the terminal, then type remind to see the syntax. Enjoy!

#!/usr/bin/env bash

function remind ( ) {

local COUNT = "$#"

local COMMAND = "$1"

local MESSAGE = "$1"

local OP = "$2"

shift 2

local WHEN = "$@"

# Display help if no parameters or help command

if [ [ $COUNT -eq 0 || " $COMMAND " == "help" || " $COMMAND " == "--help" || " $COMMAND " == "-h" ] ] ; then

echo "COMMAND"

echo " remind <message> <time>"

echo " remind <command>"

echo

echo "DESCRIPTION"

echo " Displays notification at specified time"

echo

echo "EXAMPLES"

echo ' remind "Hi there" now'

echo ' remind "Time to wake up" in 5 minutes'

echo ' remind "Dinner" in 1 hour'

echo ' remind "Take a break" at noon'

echo ' remind "Are you ready?" at 13:00'

echo ' remind list'

echo ' remind clear'

echo ' remind help'

echo

return

fi

# Check presence of AT command

if ! which at >/ dev / null; then

echo "remind: AT utility is required but not installed on your system. Install it with your package manager of choice, for example 'sudo apt install at'."

return

fi

# Run commands: list, clear

if [ [ $COUNT -eq 1 ] ] ; then

if [ [ " $COMMAND " == "list" ] ] ; then

at -l

elif [ [ " $COMMAND " == "clear" ] ] ; then

at -r $ ( atq | cut -f1 )

else

echo "remind: unknown command $COMMAND . Type 'remind' without any parameters to see syntax."

fi

return

fi

# Determine time of notification

if [ [ " $OP " == "in" ] ] ; then

local TIME = "now + $WHEN "

elif [ [ " $OP " == "at" ] ] ; then

local TIME = " $WHEN "

elif [ [ " $OP " == "now" ] ] ; then

local TIME = "now"

else

echo "remind: invalid time operator $OP "

return

fi

# Schedule the notification

echo "notify-send ' $MESSAGE ' 'Reminder' -u critical" | at $TIME 2 >/ dev / null

echo "Notification scheduled at $TIME "

}

Easy notifications

With these few simple open source commands, you can integrate your own scripts, applications, and tasks with your desktop. Try it out!

This article has been adapted with the author's permission from the original article, found here.