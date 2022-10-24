How to display commits created on a specific day with the git log command

The git log command offers many opportunities to learn more about the commits made by contributors. One way you might consume such information is by date. To view commits in a Git repository created on a specific date or range of dates, use the git log command with the options --since or --until , or both.

More on Git

First, checkout the branch you want to inspect (for example, main ):

$ git checkout main

Next, display the commits for the current date (today):

$ git log --oneline --since = "yesterday"

Display commits for the current date by a specific author only (for example, Agil ):

$ git log --oneline --since = "yesterday" --author = "Agil"

You can also display results for a range of dates. Display commits between any two dates (for example, 22 April 2022 and 24 April 2022):

$ git log --oneline --since = "2022-04-22" --until = "2022-04-24"

In this example, the output displays all the commits between 22 April 2022 and 24 April 2022, which excludes the commits done on 22 April 2022. If you want to include the commits done on 22 April 2022, replace 2022-04-22 with 2022-04-21 .

Run the following command to display commits between any two dates by a specific author only (for example, Agil ):

$ git log --oneline --since = "2022-04-22" \

--until = "2022-04-24" --author = "Agil"

Reporting