How to display commits created on a specific day with the git log command

The
git log command offers many opportunities to learn more about the commits made by contributors. One way you might consume such information is by date. To view commits in a Git repository created on a specific date or range of dates, use the
git log command with the options
--since or
--until, or both.
First, checkout the branch you want to inspect (for example,
main):
$ git checkout main
Next, display the commits for the current date (today):
$ git log --oneline --since="yesterday"
Display commits for the current date by a specific author only (for example,
Agil):
$ git log --oneline --since="yesterday" --author="Agil"
You can also display results for a range of dates. Display commits between any two dates (for example, 22 April 2022 and 24 April 2022):
$ git log --oneline --since="2022-04-22" --until="2022-04-24"
In this example, the output displays all the commits between 22 April 2022 and 24 April 2022, which excludes the commits done on 22 April 2022. If you want to include the commits done on 22 April 2022, replace
2022-04-22 with
2022-04-21.
Run the following command to display commits between any two dates by a specific author only (for example,
Agil):
$ git log --oneline --since="2022-04-22" \
--until="2022-04-24" --author="Agil"
Reporting
Git has many advantages, and one of them is the way it enables you to gather data about your project. The
git log command is an important reporting tool and yet another reason to use Git!