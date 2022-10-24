How to display commits created on a specific day with the git log command

The git log command is an important reporting tool and yet another reason to use Git.
Register or Login to like
Poll: Upcoming open source conferences
Image by:

by Dafne Cholet. CC BY-SA 2.0.

 

The git log command offers many opportunities to learn more about the commits made by contributors. One way you might consume such information is by date. To view commits in a Git repository created on a specific date or range of dates, use the git log command with the options --since or --until, or both.

More on Git
What is Git?
Git cheat sheet
Markdown cheat sheet
New Git articles

First, checkout the branch you want to inspect (for example, main):

$ git checkout main

Next, display the commits for the current date (today):

$ git log --oneline --since="yesterday"

Display commits for the current date by a specific author only (for example, Agil):

$ git log --oneline --since="yesterday" --author="Agil"

You can also display results for a range of dates. Display commits between any two dates (for example, 22 April 2022 and 24 April 2022):

$ git log --oneline --since="2022-04-22" --until="2022-04-24"

In this example, the output displays all the commits between 22 April 2022 and 24 April 2022, which excludes the commits done on 22 April 2022. If you want to include the commits done on 22 April 2022, replace 2022-04-22 with 2022-04-21.

Run the following command to display commits between any two dates by a specific author only (for example, Agil):

$ git log --oneline --since="2022-04-22" \

--until="2022-04-24" --author="Agil"

Reporting

Git has many advantages, and one of them is the way it enables you to gather data about your project. The git log command is an important reporting tool and yet another reason to use Git!

Tags
Git
Agil Antony
Agil_Antony
I am a Technical writer with Red Hat since Mar 2020. I write for software-defined storage products which include OpenShift Data Foundation, OpenShift Container Storage, Red Hat Gluster Storage, and Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Virtualization.
More about me

Related Content

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International License.