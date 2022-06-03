How static linking works on Linux

Code for applications written using C usually has multiple source files, but ultimately you will need to compile them into a single executable.
You can do this in two ways: by creating a static library or a dynamic library (also called a shared library). These two types of libraries vary in terms of how they are created and linked. Your choice of which to use depends on your use case.
In a previous article, I demonstrated how to create a dynamically linked executable, which is the more commonly used method. In this article, I explain how to create a statically linked executable.
Using a linker with static libraries
A linker is a command that combines several pieces of a program together and reorganizes the memory allocation for them.
The functions of a linker include:
- Integrating all the pieces of a program
- Figuring out a new memory organization so that all the pieces fit together
- Reviving addresses so that the program can run under the new memory organization
- Resolving symbolic references
As a result of all these linker functionalities, a runnable program called an executable is created.
Static libraries are created by copying all necessary library modules used in a program into the final executable image. The linker links static libraries as a last step in the compilation process. An executable is created by resolving external references, combining the library routines with program code.
Create the object files
Here's an example of a static library, along with the linking process. First, create the header file
mymath.h with these function signatures:
int add(int a, int b);
int sub(int a, int b);
int mult(int a, int b);
int divi(int a, int b);
Create
add.c,
sub.c ,
mult.c and
divi.c with these function definitions:
// add.c
int add(int a, int b){
return (a+b);
}
//sub.c
int sub(int a, int b){
return (a-b);
}
//mult.c
int mult(int a, int b){
return (a*b);
}
//divi.c
int divi(int a, int b){
return (a/b);
}
Now generate object files
add.o,
sub.o,
mult.o, and
divi.o using GCC:
$ gcc -c add.c sub.c mult.c divi.c
The
-c option skips the linking step and creates only object files.
Create a static library called
libmymath.a, then remove the object files, as they're no longer required. (Note that using a
trash command is safer than
rm.)
$ ar rs libmymath.a add.o sub.o mult.o divi.o
$ trash *.o
$ ls
add.c divi.c libmymath.a mult.c mymath.h sub.c
You have now created a simple example math library called
libmymath, which you can use in C code. There are, of course, very complex C libraries out there, and this is the process their developers use to generate the final product that you and I install for use in C code.
Next, use your math library in some custom code and then link it.
Create a statically linked application
Suppose you've written a command for mathematics. Create a file called
mathDemo.c and paste this code into it:
#include <mymath.h>
#include <stdio.h>
#include <stdlib.h>
int main()
{
int x, y;
printf("Enter two numbers\n");
scanf("%d%d",&x,&y);
printf("\n%d + %d = %d", x, y, add(x, y));
printf("\n%d - %d = %d", x, y, sub(x, y));
printf("\n%d * %d = %d", x, y, mult(x, y));
if(y==0){
printf("\nDenominator is zero so can't perform division\n");
exit(0);
}else{
printf("\n%d / %d = %d\n", x, y, divi(x, y));
return 0;
}
}
Notice that the first line is an
include statement referencing, by name, your own
libmymath library.
Create an object file called
mathDemo.o for
mathDemo.c:
$ gcc -I . -c mathDemo.c
The
-I option tells GCC to search for header files listed after it. In this case, you're specifying the current directory, represented by a single dot (
.).
Link
mathDemo.o with
libmymath.a to create the final executable. There are two ways to express this to GCC.
You can point to the files:
$ gcc -static -o mathDemo mathDemo.o libmymath.a
Alternately, you can specify the library path along with the library name:
$ gcc -static -o mathDemo -L . mathDemo.o -lmymath
In the latter example, the
-lmymath option tells the linker to link the object files present in the
libmymath.a with the object file
mathDemo.o to create the final executable. The
-L option directs the linker to look for libraries in the following argument (similar to what you would do with
-I).
Analyzing the result
Confirm that it's statically linked using the
file command:
$ file mathDemo
mathDemo: ELF 64-bit LSB executable, x86-64...
statically linked, with debug_info, not stripped
Using the
ldd command, you can see that the executable is not dynamically linked:
$ ldd ./mathDemo
not a dynamic executable
You can also check the size of the
mathDemo executable:
$ du -h ./mathDemo
932K ./mathDemo
In the example from my previous article, the dynamic executable took up just 24K.
Run the command to see it work:
$ ./mathDemo
Enter two numbers
10
5
10 + 5 = 15
10 - 5 = 5
10 * 5 = 50
10 / 5 = 2
Looks good!
When to use static linking
Dynamically linked executables are generally preferred over statically linked executables because dynamic linking keeps an application's components modular. Should a library receive a critical security update, it can be easily patched because it exists outside of the applications that use it.
When you use static linking, a library's code gets "hidden" within the executable you create, meaning the only way to patch it is to re-compile and re-release a new executable every time a library gets an update—and you have better things to do with your time, trust me.
However, static linking is a reasonable option if the code of a library exists either in the same code base as the executable using it or in specialized embedded devices that are expected to receive no updates.
