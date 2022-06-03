How static linking works on Linux

Code for applications written using C usually has multiple source files, but ultimately you will need to compile them into a single executable.

You can do this in two ways: by creating a static library or a dynamic library (also called a shared library). These two types of libraries vary in terms of how they are created and linked. Your choice of which to use depends on your use case.

In a previous article, I demonstrated how to create a dynamically linked executable, which is the more commonly used method. In this article, I explain how to create a statically linked executable.

Using a linker with static libraries

A linker is a command that combines several pieces of a program together and reorganizes the memory allocation for them.

The functions of a linker include:

Integrating all the pieces of a program

Figuring out a new memory organization so that all the pieces fit together

Reviving addresses so that the program can run under the new memory organization

Resolving symbolic references

As a result of all these linker functionalities, a runnable program called an executable is created.

Static libraries are created by copying all necessary library modules used in a program into the final executable image. The linker links static libraries as a last step in the compilation process. An executable is created by resolving external references, combining the library routines with program code.

Create the object files

Here's an example of a static library, along with the linking process. First, create the header file mymath.h with these function signatures:

int add ( int a , int b ) ;

int sub ( int a , int b ) ;

int mult ( int a , int b ) ;

int divi ( int a , int b ) ;

Create add.c , sub.c , mult.c and divi.c with these function definitions:

// add.c

int add ( int a , int b ) {

return ( a + b ) ;

}



//sub.c

int sub ( int a , int b ) {

return ( a - b ) ;

}



//mult.c

int mult ( int a , int b ) {

return ( a * b ) ;

}



//divi.c

int divi ( int a , int b ) {

return ( a / b ) ;

}

Now generate object files add.o , sub.o , mult.o , and divi.o using GCC:

$ gcc -c add.c sub.c mult.c divi.c

The -c option skips the linking step and creates only object files.

Create a static library called libmymath.a , then remove the object files, as they're no longer required. (Note that using a trash command is safer than rm .)

$ ar rs libmymath.a add.o sub.o mult.o divi.o

$ trash * .o

$ ls

add.c divi.c libmymath.a mult.c mymath.h sub.c

You have now created a simple example math library called libmymath , which you can use in C code. There are, of course, very complex C libraries out there, and this is the process their developers use to generate the final product that you and I install for use in C code.

Next, use your math library in some custom code and then link it.

Create a statically linked application

Suppose you've written a command for mathematics. Create a file called mathDemo.c and paste this code into it:

#include <mymath.h>

#include <stdio.h>

#include <stdlib.h>



int main ( )

{

int x , y ;

printf ( "Enter two numbers

" ) ;

scanf ( "%d%d" ,& x ,& y ) ;



printf ( "

%d + %d = %d" , x , y , add ( x , y ) ) ;

printf ( "

%d - %d = %d" , x , y , sub ( x , y ) ) ;

printf ( "

%d * %d = %d" , x , y , mult ( x , y ) ) ;



if ( y == 0 ) {

printf ( "

Denominator is zero so can't perform division

" ) ;

exit ( 0 ) ;

} else {

printf ( "

%d / %d = %d

" , x , y , divi ( x , y ) ) ;

return 0 ;

}

} mainaddsubmultdivi

Notice that the first line is an include statement referencing, by name, your own libmymath library.

Create an object file called mathDemo.o for mathDemo.c :

$ gcc -I . -c mathDemo.c

The -I option tells GCC to search for header files listed after it. In this case, you're specifying the current directory, represented by a single dot ( . ).

Link mathDemo.o with libmymath.a to create the final executable. There are two ways to express this to GCC.

You can point to the files:

$ gcc -static -o mathDemo mathDemo.o libmymath.a

Alternately, you can specify the library path along with the library name:

$ gcc -static -o mathDemo -L . mathDemo.o -lmymath

In the latter example, the -lmymath option tells the linker to link the object files present in the libmymath.a with the object file mathDemo.o to create the final executable. The -L option directs the linker to look for libraries in the following argument (similar to what you would do with -I ).

Analyzing the result

Confirm that it's statically linked using the file command:

$ file mathDemo

mathDemo: ELF 64 -bit LSB executable, x86- 64 ...

statically linked, with debug_info, not stripped

Using the ldd command, you can see that the executable is not dynamically linked:

$ ldd . / mathDemo

not a dynamic executable

You can also check the size of the mathDemo executable:

$ du - h . / mathDemo

932K . / mathDemo

In the example from my previous article, the dynamic executable took up just 24K.

Run the command to see it work:

$ . / mathDemo

Enter two numbers

10

5



10 + 5 = 15

10 - 5 = 5

10 * 5 = 50

10 / 5 = 2

Looks good!

When to use static linking

Dynamically linked executables are generally preferred over statically linked executables because dynamic linking keeps an application's components modular. Should a library receive a critical security update, it can be easily patched because it exists outside of the applications that use it.

When you use static linking, a library's code gets "hidden" within the executable you create, meaning the only way to patch it is to re-compile and re-release a new executable every time a library gets an update—and you have better things to do with your time, trust me.

However, static linking is a reasonable option if the code of a library exists either in the same code base as the executable using it or in specialized embedded devices that are expected to receive no updates.